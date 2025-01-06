On Monday, India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss strategies to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

On Monday, India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss strategies to strengthen the partnership between the two countries. The conversation centered around enhancing cooperation in key areas such as critical technologies, maritime security, and other pressing global issues.

Sullivan’s Final Visit to the Indo-Pacific as US NSA

Sullivan arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day visit, which is expected to be his last trip to the Indo-Pacific region as the US National Security Advisor before the upcoming inauguration of the new administration under Donald Trump later this month. His visit marks a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue between the two countries, which have developed closer ties over the years.

During the visit, Sullivan is expected to join Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in reviewing the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The iCET has been a cornerstone of India-US relations over the past two years, focusing on collaboration in sensitive and high-tech fields like semiconductors and military hardware.

Jaishankar’s Appreciation of Sullivan’s Efforts

After the meeting, Jaishankar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts. He stated, “Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years.” Jaishankar also expressed gratitude for Sullivan’s “personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-US partnership.”

Bilateral Cooperation in Critical Technologies and Security

Sullivan and Doval have worked together closely on the iCET initiative, advancing cooperation on crucial technologies. In addition to the technology sector, the countries have focused on shared security priorities in regions like the Indo-Pacific. Last week, White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that Sullivan’s trip would include a “capstone meeting” with Doval. This meeting would cover a wide array of topics, ranging from space exploration and defense to strategic technology cooperation and security concerns in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Sullivan is scheduled to meet with several senior Indian leaders during his visit, including his counterpart Doval. Additionally, Sullivan will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday, where he will deliver a speech highlighting the significant strides the US and India have made in strengthening their innovation partnership through iCET.

End of a High-Level Engagement Under the Biden Administration

Jaishankar had previously met with Sullivan and Mike Waltz, who has been nominated by Trump to be the next National Security Advisor, during a visit to the US. Sullivan’s current visit is anticipated to be the final high-level engagement between India and the outgoing Biden administration, making it a crucial moment in the ongoing relationship between the two nations.

This meeting and the discussions held reinforce the growing ties between India and the United States, emphasizing a shared commitment to tackling global challenges, advancing technological innovation, and ensuring regional stability.

