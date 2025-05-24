EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while visiting Germany this week, laid out a detailed roadmap for the next chapter in India-Germany relations, calling for closer cooperation in defence, technology, and green growth.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while visiting Germany this week, laid out a detailed roadmap for the next chapter in India-Germany relations, calling for closer cooperation in defence, technology, and green growth. His remarks came as both countries marked 25 years since the start of their strategic partnership.

Speaking at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP)’s Centre for Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Technology, Jaishankar said his visit early in the new term of the Indian government is aimed at not wasting time in shaping the next 25 years of collaboration.

“To be here early in the tenure of this government, so that we really lose no time in forging a pathway towards taking after 25 years to look at the next 25 years and see where we can take our relationship,” he said.

A Time to Look Forward

Jaishankar pointed out how the global landscape is facing a series of tough challenges, ranging from technological rivalries to climate change, lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and deep-rooted issues like poverty. But amid these difficulties, he said, India’s partnership with Germany—and the broader European Union—is more important than ever.

“The global picture is very challenging… for that I would argue that the partnership between India and Germany, and India and the European Union, of which Germany is a crucial and invaluable member, has acquired an importance and a salience much more than it has had before,” Jaishankar said.

A Four-Pillar Vision for the Future

Jaishankar’s vision for upgraded ties between India and Germany revolves around four key areas: defence and security, talent and mobility, technology and digital cooperation, and sustainability and green growth.

He began by stressing the need to reignite the defence relationship between the two nations, which has seen periods of inactivity in the past.

“A good start would be defence and security. We’ve had sort of an off and on relationship here. There have been times decades ago when there were actually active defence ties between us. Then for whatever reason, there’s a certain conservatism about taking it forward. But I have seen that in the last few years, once again, there is a realization in both countries that there is something that we have to offer to each other. And the defence and security of both countries would be very much stronger through our cooperation. And we see this reflected. We see this reflected in exercises in the visits of German ships to the Indo-Pacific and to Indian ports. We see it reflected in enhanced export licensing practices, in discussions whether there can be further technology and equipment collaboration between our countries,” he said.

Meeting Demographic Needs Through Talent and Mobility

Moving beyond defence, Jaishankar also drew attention to how both countries could benefit from expanding talent exchanges and easing mobility. With India’s population skewed young and Germany facing an aging workforce, the timing is right to build a bridge through migration and skills-based collaboration.

He stressed that India’s “demographic curve is in the right place” to help meet global talent shortages.

Teaming Up on Tech and Sustainability

On the tech front, Jaishankar highlighted the need for stronger cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence and digital innovation. He believes India and Germany can complement each other well, especially as both nations seek to boost their digital economies.

The minister also emphasized the importance of working together on sustainability and green growth, pointing out the shared interest in tackling climate change while promoting economic progress. He expressed hope that a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union would give trade and investment between India and Germany a significant boost.

Jaishankar’s Message to the Public

After the event, Jaishankar took to social media to share highlights of the discussion and reiterate India’s commitment to deepening its relationship with Germany and the EU.

In a post on X, he said:

“A good interaction @dgapev this evening. Spoke about India and Germany coming closer to promote global stability, security and prosperity. Discussed new opportunities in the bilateral relationship, as well as with the European Union. Preparing for a stronger partnership in a multipolar world.”