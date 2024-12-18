Home
EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar today and discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia. “Pleased to speak to FM Gideon Sa’ar today. Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments in the region. Also, discussed our bilateral relations and efforts to strengthen them. Look forward to meeting in person,” Jaishankar tweeted.

There have been a flurry of diplomatic engagements in the last few days for the proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal after months of deadlock in the negotiations between the two sides. Still around 95 hostages are reportedly in the custody of Hamas in Gaza.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Syria following the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s regime 11 days back. Rebel forces overthrew Assad’s authoritarian government on December 8, 2024 after capturing several other prominent cities and towns.

India has maintained a balanced position on the evolving situation in West Asia given its close and strategic ties with both Israel and Arab states. New Delhi has also called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy aimed at finding a two-state solution.

