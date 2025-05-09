Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism

EAM S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, with discussions centred around countering terrorism.

EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism

EAM Jaishankar


External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday, with discussions between the two leaders centred around countering terrorism. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, “Had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy this afternoon. Our discussions centered around countering terrorism, for which there must be zero tolerance.”

The talks between the two leaders come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, targeted nine terror sites, which were successfully hit.

The strikes, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) bases in Pakistan as well as PoJK.

During the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Indian Army successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

In a post on X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said the drone attacks were “effectively neutralised” and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to. The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVS. The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force,” the Indian Army stated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), ANI reported, citing sources. The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations.

David Lammy India Pakistan tensions S. Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism
