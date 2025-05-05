Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • EAM S Jaishankar Lauds Japan’s Support To India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

EAM S Jaishankar Lauds Japan’s Support To India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Fukushiro Nukaga and thanked him for expressing solidarity and support following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

EAM S Jaishankar Lauds Japan’s Support To India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Fukushiro Nukaga.


External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Fukushiro Nukaga and thanked him for expressing solidarity and support following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Jaishankar further appreciated his leadership in developing the “natural relationship” between India and Japan.

Jaishankar Shares Update on Social Media

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote,
“Delighted to meet Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga of the House of Representatives of Japan today in Delhi, along with his Parliamentary colleagues and business delegation. Thank him for the expression of solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.”

“Agreed to develop the agenda of increasing talent exchanges, enhancing business linkages and building technology partnerships,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meeting with Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister

Jaishankar also met with Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Baiba Braze and discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages.

“A good conversation with FM @Braze_Baiba of Latvia this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages. Also spoke about global issues and our bilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed and received Fukushiro and his delegation at the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility at Jagiroad and spent some time with them, as per the Assam CMO statement.

Visit to Tata Semiconductor Plant

It may be noted that the Japanese delegation, led by its Speaker, on the second day of its three-day visit to Assam, on Sunday, visited the under-construction site of Tata’s Semiconductor Assembly and Test Plant at Jagiroad and toured the facility to gain a first-hand look at the plant’s progress.

Receiving the delegation, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Japanese Speaker’s visit to the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility, along with his high-powered delegation, is a significant and positive development from the perspective of attracting Japanese investments to Assam.

According to the Assam Chief Minister’s office, Sarma also said that Japan has lifted all restrictions on tourists visiting Assam and is already supporting Assam in all key sectors, namely health and infrastructure.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

Also Read: Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Filed under

Japan Pahalgam Terror Attack

On Sunday, a parade in th

‘Unacceptable Imagery and Threatening Language’: India Strongly Protests Parade in Canada Amid Hopes for Better...
India Urges Asian Develop

India Urges Asian Development Bank And Italy Government To Halt Pakistan Funding After Pahalgam Attack
External Affairs Minister

EAM S Jaishankar Lauds Japan’s Support To India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
Israel carried out airstr

Video: Israel Strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port After Missile Hits Near Tel Aviv Airport
GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Rais

GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Raised To 55% For Arunachal Govt Employees, Pensioners
India has successfully te

‘System Would Enhance Underwater Warfare’: India Tests Powerful New Underwater Mines to Boost Navy Strength
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Unacceptable Imagery and Threatening Language’: India Strongly Protests Parade in Canada Amid Hopes for Better Ties

‘Unacceptable Imagery and Threatening Language’: India Strongly Protests Parade in Canada Amid Hopes for Better...

India Urges Asian Development Bank And Italy Government To Halt Pakistan Funding After Pahalgam Attack

India Urges Asian Development Bank And Italy Government To Halt Pakistan Funding After Pahalgam Attack

Video: Israel Strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port After Missile Hits Near Tel Aviv Airport

Video: Israel Strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port After Missile Hits Near Tel Aviv Airport

GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Raised To 55% For Arunachal Govt Employees, Pensioners

GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Raised To 55% For Arunachal Govt Employees, Pensioners

‘System Would Enhance Underwater Warfare’: India Tests Powerful New Underwater Mines to Boost Navy Strength

‘System Would Enhance Underwater Warfare’: India Tests Powerful New Underwater Mines to Boost Navy Strength

Entertainment

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger Than My Ego”

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health, and the Need for Real Connection

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health,

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala 2025? Check India Timings Here

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot Targeted LGBTQ Community

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media