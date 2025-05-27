Earliest Monsoon In 75 Years Hits Mumbai; Six Dead Across Four States As Rain Wreaks Havoc

Earliest monsoon in 75 years hits Mumbai; 6 killed in rain-related incidents across 4 states. Red alerts in Kerala, Karnataka as heavy rains disrupt daily life.

At least six people lost their lives and several went missing on Monday as the southwest monsoon arrived unusually early across parts of India, particularly Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa. Mumbai witnessed the earliest onset of the monsoon in 75 years, prompting widespread flooding and disruption across the city and other coastal regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon’s early arrival brought intense rainfall to Mumbai, forcing the department to upgrade its alert from orange to red warning, indicating a high likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra Bears the Brunt

In Maharashtra, four people died due to lightning strikes, including three farmers in Raigad and Latur districts and a 16-year-old boy in Kalyan taluka. In Ratnagiri, a 48-year-old man was swept away while cycling across a flooded bridge.

Additionally, heavy downpours flooded roads, railway tracks, and residential areas in Thane, Palghar, and Konkan regions. The Ulhas and Jagbudi rivers were reported to be flowing dangerously close to or above warning levels.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the state machinery to remain on high alert and deployed ten teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) across vulnerable districts including Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur. Three NDRF teams remain stationed in Mumbai permanently.

Karnataka: Wall Collapse Kills 3-Year-Old Girl

In Karnataka, which recorded 21.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours, a tragic incident occurred in Gokak town of Belagavi district, where a rain-drenched wall collapsed, killing a three-year-old girl, Keerti. Her elder sister was injured and is receiving treatment. The IMD has issued a red alert in the state for the next five days due to forecasted extreme rainfall.

Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada faced severe waterlogging and landslides, with rainfall exceeding 150 mm in many parts, and Sullia’s Bellare topping at 200.5 mm.

Kerala: Red Alert in 11 Districts, 4 Dead

Kerala reported four deaths due to the downpour, along with destruction of 29 houses and partial damage to 868 more. The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that 11 districts are under red alert for the next three days, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha are on orange alert.

The state has recorded 73.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours, totaling 320 mm this month so far.

Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Also Hit

In Goa, over 54.8 mm of rainfall led to minor landslides and traffic disruptions. Since March 1, Goa has received 514 mm of rainfall, far exceeding the average of 44.6 mm for this period.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, though covered by the southwest monsoon, received lesser rainfall, at 6.2 mm and 7.5 mm respectively in the past 24 hours.

Transport Disrupted, Relief Work Underway

Train and road travel across Mumbai and several coastal districts were affected as floodwaters submerged tracks and roads. In some areas, roads were completely washed away.

Relief operations were conducted swiftly, with 48 people rescued from flooded regions in Solapur, Pune, and Satara, and five rescued from Pandav Kada waterfall near Kharghar.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik held emergency meetings with state officials to monitor and coordinate the relief efforts, as per directives from CM Fadnavis.

