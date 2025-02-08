Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Early Trends: Is Arvind Kejriwal Losing Delhi Elections? Former Delhi CM Trails, Atishi Too Lags Behind, BJP Races Ahead

The early vote count indicates a competitive battle, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining an edge in key constituencies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Early Trends: Is Arvind Kejriwal Losing Delhi Elections? Former Delhi CM Trails, Atishi Too Lags Behind, BJP Races Ahead

DELHI ELECTIONS


In the initial counting trends of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are currently lagging behind their BJP rivals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The early vote count indicates a competitive battle, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining an edge in key constituencies. As counting progresses, all eyes remain on whether AAP can regain momentum or if BJP will consolidate its lead.

(This is a developing story. Further developments are awaited.)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal BJP DELHI ELECTIONS delhi elections results Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Winning The Patparganj Constituency? It Is BJP’s Ravinder Negi Vs AAP’s Avadh Ojha

Who Is Winning The Patparganj Constituency? It Is BJP’s Ravinder Negi Vs AAP’s Avadh Ojha

Delhi Election Result: 70/70, BJP Leads With 43 Seats, AAP At 26

Delhi Election Result: 70/70, BJP Leads With 43 Seats, AAP At 26

BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In Early Trends

BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In...

Counting Of Votes For Delhi Election: BJP Reaches Halfway Mark, Will BJP Make A Comeback ?

Counting Of Votes For Delhi Election: BJP Reaches Halfway Mark, Will BJP Make A Comeback...

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox