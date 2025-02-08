The early vote count indicates a competitive battle, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining an edge in key constituencies.

In the initial counting trends of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are currently lagging behind their BJP rivals.

The early vote count indicates a competitive battle, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining an edge in key constituencies. As counting progresses, all eyes remain on whether AAP can regain momentum or if BJP will consolidate its lead.

(This is a developing story. Further developments are awaited.)