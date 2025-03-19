Home
  'Earth Missed You', PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

Following their return, recovery teams assisted the astronauts as they underwent medical evaluations to assess their physical condition after prolonged exposure to microgravity.

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

Sunita Williams, Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to the Crew-9 astronauts, including Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, after their safe return to Earth. Taking to X, PM Modi praised their resilience and courage, hailing their journey as a testament to the boundless human spirit.

“Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage, and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions,” he wrote.

Sunita Williams’ Extended Space Mission

Williams, along with astronaut Butch Wilmore, returned after spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their mission was extended due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, leading to an unplanned prolonged stay in space. Eventually, they made a successful return aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle.

Williams and Wilmore will now undergo a 45-day rehabilitation program to help their bodies readjust to Earth’s gravity. Long-duration space missions impact muscle mass, bone density, and overall physical health, making this rehabilitation phase crucial for astronaut recovery.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of such missions, stating, “Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career.”

Global Recognition for the Astronauts

The successful return of Crew-9 astronauts has drawn praise from across the globe, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also acknowledging their contributions to space exploration. As the world applauds the achievements of Sunita Williams and her team, their mission serves as a reminder of human resilience and the ever-expanding frontiers of space exploration.

