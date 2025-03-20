Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Earth Will End In 10 Years If…: Nitish Kumar Comments Create Controversy, Tejashwi Yadav Counters

Earth Will End In 10 Years If…: Nitish Kumar Comments Create Controversy, Tejashwi Yadav Counters

A fresh political storm has erupted in Bihar following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remark suggesting that excessive mobile phone usage could lead to the destruction of the world within a decade.

Earth Will End In 10 Years If…: Nitish Kumar Comments Create Controversy, Tejashwi Yadav Counters


A fresh political storm has erupted in Bihar following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remark suggesting that excessive mobile phone usage could lead to the destruction of the world within a decade. His statement, made during a session in the state assembly, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, particularly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav criticized Kumar’s stance, calling it outdated and against technological progress. “On one hand, the Bihar Assembly is going paperless, with members encouraged to use digital devices for official work. Yet, we have a Chief Minister who opposes technology and is disconnected from modern governance,” he said. He further accused Kumar of being against students, youth, and women who rely on technology for education and empowerment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The controversy began when MLA Kumar Krishna Mohan, also known as Suday Yadav, was spotted using his mobile phone while raising a question about Public Distribution System (PDS) dealers. Nitish Kumar immediately objected, reminding the assembly that mobile phones were banned within the House. He urged Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to take strict action, stating, “Whoever brings a mobile phone inside should be removed from the House.”

Doubling down on his stance, the Chief Minister warned of the dangers of excessive mobile usage. “We saw the effects earlier, which is why we imposed restrictions in 2019. If this continues, the world will end in the next 10 years,” he declared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The remark has added fuel to the ongoing political rivalry between the ruling coalition and the opposition. As Bihar moves towards digital governance, the debate over Nitish Kumar’s approach to technology and leadership is likely to escalate in the coming days.

Filed under

Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav

newsx

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region
newsx

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success
Trump signs executive ord

Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production and Secure Ukrainian Rare Earth Deal
newsx

Meet Thansingh Ki Pathshala A.k.a Police Uncle: Police Constable Educates Financially Weaker Children For Free
Elon Musk names the three

Elon Musk Reveals The Three Smartest People In World—List Includes A Fierce Rival
A judge blocks DOGE from

Federal Judge Blocks DOGE’s Access To Social Security Records: What To Know
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production and Secure Ukrainian Rare Earth Deal

Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production and Secure Ukrainian Rare Earth Deal

Meet Thansingh Ki Pathshala A.k.a Police Uncle: Police Constable Educates Financially Weaker Children For Free

Meet Thansingh Ki Pathshala A.k.a Police Uncle: Police Constable Educates Financially Weaker Children For Free

Elon Musk Reveals The Three Smartest People In World—List Includes A Fierce Rival

Elon Musk Reveals The Three Smartest People In World—List Includes A Fierce Rival

Entertainment

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival