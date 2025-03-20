Earth Will End In 10 Years If…: Nitish Kumar Comments Create Controversy, Tejashwi Yadav Counters

A fresh political storm has erupted in Bihar following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remark suggesting that excessive mobile phone usage could lead to the destruction of the world within a decade.

Tejashwi Yadav criticized Kumar’s stance, calling it outdated and against technological progress. “On one hand, the Bihar Assembly is going paperless, with members encouraged to use digital devices for official work. Yet, we have a Chief Minister who opposes technology and is disconnected from modern governance,” he said. He further accused Kumar of being against students, youth, and women who rely on technology for education and empowerment.

The controversy began when MLA Kumar Krishna Mohan, also known as Suday Yadav, was spotted using his mobile phone while raising a question about Public Distribution System (PDS) dealers. Nitish Kumar immediately objected, reminding the assembly that mobile phones were banned within the House. He urged Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to take strict action, stating, “Whoever brings a mobile phone inside should be removed from the House.”

Doubling down on his stance, the Chief Minister warned of the dangers of excessive mobile usage. “We saw the effects earlier, which is why we imposed restrictions in 2019. If this continues, the world will end in the next 10 years,” he declared.

The remark has added fuel to the ongoing political rivalry between the ruling coalition and the opposition. As Bihar moves towards digital governance, the debate over Nitish Kumar’s approach to technology and leadership is likely to escalate in the coming days.