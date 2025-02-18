Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Measured At 3.1 On Richter Scale

Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Measured At 3.1 On Richter Scale

The tremors caused panic among the local population, with many rushing out of their homes in fear. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the earthquake.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Measured At 3.1 On Richter Scale


Ladakh was shaken by the tremors of an earthquake that struck the region on Tuesday afternoon, February 18. The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 1:40 PM, was measured at a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale. According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The tremors caused panic among the local population, with many rushing out of their homes in fear. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the earthquake.

This earthquake in Ladakh comes just a day after a similar seismic event in the national capital, Delhi. On Monday morning, residents of Delhi and surrounding areas also felt the ground shake as a mild earthquake hit the region. The earthquake in Delhi had a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located at a depth of 5 kilometers.

At 5:36 AM, the capital city experienced strong tremors, causing alarm among residents who hurriedly left their homes. The epicenter of the earthquake was situated in Faridabad, located at a latitude of 28.59°N and a longitude of 77.16°E.

 

Filed under

Earthquake Ladakh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MP High Court Allows ‘Trial Run’ Of Union Carbide Waste Disposal At Pithampur Facility

MP High Court Allows ‘Trial Run’ Of Union Carbide Waste Disposal At Pithampur Facility

Security Forces In Manipur Seize Rs 34 Lakh And Weapons In High-Profile Crackdown

Security Forces In Manipur Seize Rs 34 Lakh And Weapons In High-Profile Crackdown

Why Is Saudi Arabia Mediating High-Stakes Talks Between the US and Russia?

Why Is Saudi Arabia Mediating High-Stakes Talks Between the US and Russia?

20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals

Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals

Entertainment

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Lifestyle

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox