Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Measured At 3.1 On Richter Scale

Ladakh was shaken by the tremors of an earthquake that struck the region on Tuesday afternoon, February 18. The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 1:40 PM, was measured at a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale. According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

The tremors caused panic among the local population, with many rushing out of their homes in fear. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the earthquake.

This earthquake in Ladakh comes just a day after a similar seismic event in the national capital, Delhi. On Monday morning, residents of Delhi and surrounding areas also felt the ground shake as a mild earthquake hit the region. The earthquake in Delhi had a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located at a depth of 5 kilometers.

At 5:36 AM, the capital city experienced strong tremors, causing alarm among residents who hurriedly left their homes. The epicenter of the earthquake was situated in Faridabad, located at a latitude of 28.59°N and a longitude of 77.16°E.