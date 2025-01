Early Friday, Myanmar experienced a magnitude 4.8 earthquake, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 127 kilometers, with coordinates 24.92 N latitude and 94.97 E longitude. This event follows a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar earlier in the week on January 3 at 10:02am IST, which did not result in major damage. Additionally, Myanmar was hit by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in December.