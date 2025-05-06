Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.7 Jolts Kokrajhar, Assam Late Tuesday Night

The event marked another reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic activities due to its location in a seismically active zone.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 struck the Kokrajhar district in Assam on Tuesday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The seismic activity occurred at 11:05 p.m. and had a depth of 20 kilometers. NCS confirmed the tremor through a social media post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The post detailed the event’s coordinates, time, and depth. The earthquake’s epicenter was located at a latitude of 26.35 N and longitude of 90.01 E. No casualties or significant damage have been reported so far. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation.

National Center For Seismology Shares Details

The National Center for Seismology, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, took to social media to confirm the earthquake. In a post shared on X, NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 2.7, On: 06/05/2025 23:05:55 IST, Lat: 26.35 N, Long: 90.01 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Kokrajhar, Assam.”

The organization provided accurate data regarding the time and location of the earthquake to ensure timely public awareness. NCS remains the primary body for monitoring seismic activities across the country and issues regular alerts in such cases.

Tremor Felt Across Kokrajhar

Residents in and around Kokrajhar reported mild tremors late at night. Many shared their experiences on social media platforms, expressing brief concern but confirming that no major disruptions occurred. Local disaster management teams stayed on alert following the event and checked for any structural damage or distress calls, although none were formally recorded.

Authorities Continue Monitoring

Authorities confirmed that they received no emergency calls or reports of damage following the tremor. Emergency services stayed vigilant throughout the night to address any potential aftershocks or related incidents. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and local administration remained in contact with the NCS for further updates.

The event marked another reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic activities due to its location in a seismically active zone. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert and follow safety protocols in case of further tremors.

(With Inputs From ANI)

