Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Bay Of Bengal

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and disaster response teams are on alert in case of any aftershocks or further seismic activity.

Bay of Bengal was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale in the early hours of Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 6:10 am IST at a depth of 91 kilometers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to data released by NCS, the earthquake was recorded at latitude 19.52°N and longitude 88.55°E. The epicenter was located in the Bay of Bengal, but no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Bay of Bengal at 06:10 IST today Advertisement · Scroll to continue (Source – National Center for Seismology) pic.twitter.com/Fro47VpwTK — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

The NCS confirmed the seismic activity in a post on X, stating, “EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal.”

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and disaster response teams are on alert in case of any aftershocks or further seismic activity.

ALSO READ: India-UK Free Trade Agreement Back On Track, Promises Mutual Growth