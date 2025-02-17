Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Earthquake Shakes Delhi NCR Early On Monday Morning

A mild earthquake shook the city of Delhi, NCR, around 5:35 AM in the morning on Monday. The magnitude of the quake remains uncertain.

An earthquake shakes Delhi, NCR, in the early hours of Monday morning. A mild earthquake shook the city of Delhi, NCR, around 5:35 AM in the morning on Monday. At a depth of five kilometers, Delhi-NCR was struck Monday morning by an earthquake with a Richter scale magnitude of 4.0. According to early indications, the epicenter was located close to Delhi.

Residents were in a panic as a result of the brief but powerful vibrations that could be felt in residential areas. As a precaution, many individuals hurried out of their houses. No casualties or damage have been reported as of yet.

In addition, political figures acknowledged the earthquake on X. “Earthquake?” is what BJP leader Tajinder Bagga posted, and Congress leader Alka Lamba did the same.

Delhi-NCR is vulnerable to moderate to powerful earthquakes because it is located in Seismic Zone IV.

More details awaited

delhi ncr earthquake

