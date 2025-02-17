Earthquake Shakes Delhi NCR Early On Monday Morning

A mild earthquake shook the city of Delhi, NCR, around 5:35 AM in the morning on Monday. The magnitude of the quake remains uncertain.

A mild earthquake shook the city of Delhi, NCR, around 5:35 AM in the morning on Monday. The magnitude of the quake remains uncertain.

An earthquake shakes Delhi, NCR, in the early hours of Monday morning. A mild earthquake shook the city of Delhi, NCR, around 5:35 AM in the morning on Monday. At a depth of five kilometers, Delhi-NCR was struck Monday morning by an earthquake with a Richter scale magnitude of 4.0. According to early indications, the epicenter was located close to Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Residents were in a panic as a result of the brief but powerful vibrations that could be felt in residential areas. As a precaution, many individuals hurried out of their houses. No casualties or damage have been reported as of yet.

#earthquake reported by the users of the app Earthquake Network at 7km from New Delhi, India. 17 reports in a radius of 38km. Download the app from https://t.co/hNdHhYeXVG to receive real time alerts pic.twitter.com/wMqlNNwHEr Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Earthquake Network (@SismoDetector) February 17, 2025

In addition, political figures acknowledged the earthquake on X. “Earthquake?” is what BJP leader Tajinder Bagga posted, and Congress leader Alka Lamba did the same.

Delhi-NCR is vulnerable to moderate to powerful earthquakes because it is located in Seismic Zone IV.

More details awaited