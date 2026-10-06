Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand

Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand, briefly causing shaking in several areas. Residents in Delhi and neighbouring regions reported feeling the tremors, while similar reports emerged from parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. However, there were no reports of casualties or damage following the Delhi earthquake.

Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR

The tremors were reported in several parts of Delhi-Noida around 10.23 pm, with residents briefly experiencing shaking. While there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, the sudden tremors caused concern among residents. Reports of the NCR earthquake were also received from parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, indicating that the seismic activity was felt across a wider region.

EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/58BGGnvY1V — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 6, 2026

Earthquake Epicentre In Chamoli

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 10:23 pm, with its epicentre located in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 13 kilometres, according to the initial information released by the seismic monitoring agency.

Quake Recorded Near Khadun Laga Gawali

Initial reports placed the earthquake around 22 kilometres from Khadun Laga Gawali in Uttarakhand. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in areas far from the epicentre, including Delhi-NCR and parts of neighbouring northern states. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation for any further seismic activity. More details on the intensity of the tremors and any possible damage are awaited.

Also Read: Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?