LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand

Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh after a 4.9-magnitude quake struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 23:00 IST

Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand, briefly causing shaking in several areas. Residents in Delhi and neighbouring regions reported feeling the tremors, while similar reports emerged from parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. However, there were no reports of casualties or damage following the Delhi earthquake.

Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR

The tremors were reported in several parts of Delhi-Noida around 10.23 pm, with residents briefly experiencing shaking. While there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, the sudden tremors caused concern among residents. Reports of the NCR earthquake were also received from parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, indicating that the seismic activity was felt across a wider region.

You Might Be Interested In

Earthquake Epicentre In Chamoli

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 10:23 pm, with its epicentre located in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 13 kilometres, according to the initial information released by the seismic monitoring agency.

Quake Recorded Near Khadun Laga Gawali

Initial reports placed the earthquake around 22 kilometres from Khadun Laga Gawali in Uttarakhand. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in areas far from the epicentre, including Delhi-NCR and parts of neighbouring northern states. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation for any further seismic activity. More details on the intensity of the tremors and any possible damage are awaited.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand
Tags: Chamoli earthquakeDelhi earthquakeDelhi NCR EarthquakeEarthquake Todayearthquake tremors in Delhihome-hero-pos-1Uttarakhand earthquake

RELATED News

CPOPC Strengthens India Partnership on Edible Oil Security, Sustainable Production and Consumer Awareness at GLOBOIL India 2026

Under the Guidance of High Commissioner Shri P. Kumaran, Hindi Continues to Expand Across the United Kingdom

CEP, IIT Delhi opens admissions for the 9th batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

Parul University Signs MoU with Innogress to Establish Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computing

Best Cast IT Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge for IPO

LATEST NEWS

Croatia vs Spain Predicted Line-Up: Will Luka Modric’s Side Stop Lamine Yamal and Co? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow

Caught on Cam: Thousands of Fans Throng Buenos Aires as Argentina Prepares for Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match – WATCH VIDEO | Lionel Messi Farewell Match

27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack

Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Surprise Return as BCCI Announces 16-Man Squad in First Post-Ajit Agarkar Era

Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura

60-Year-Old Patient Falls From Second Floor At Lucknow Hospital; Was It Foul Play? What Triggered the Fatal Fall?

Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand
Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand
Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand
Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand
Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand

QUICK LINKS