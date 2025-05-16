Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
EaseMyTrip’s Nishant Pitti Raises Alarm Over MakeMyTrip’s Alleged Chinese Links, Warns Of National Security Risks

EaseMyTrip’s Nishant Pitti alleges MakeMyTrip’s board has Chinese links and warns of security risks for Indian armed forces using the platform for booking.

EaseMyTrip’s Nishant Pitti Raises Alarm Over MakeMyTrip’s Alleged Chinese Links, Warns Of National Security Risks


EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti on Friday doubled down on his serious allegations against rival travel booking platform MakeMyTrip, claiming the company has deep Chinese affiliations that may pose a national security risk, especially with Indian Armed Forces personnel booking tickets on the platform.

Half of MakeMyTrip Board Linked to China, Says Pitti

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Pitti stated that 5 out of 10 board members of MakeMyTrip have direct ties to China. He alleged that these members have been strategically placed or influenced by Trip.com, a Chinese-owned travel company.

“Three of the four most strategic board committees are either led or significantly influenced by directors with clear Chinese affiliations,” Pitti claimed.

He further argued that the May 14, 2025 board reshuffle, with a new director appointed, does not mitigate the issue. “A single board reshuffle cannot mask the deep-rooted structure of Chinese-backed influence,” Pitti said.

Trip.com Executives on MakeMyTrip Board

Pitti backed his claims with screenshots from MakeMyTrip’s investor page, highlighting that James Jianzhang Liang, Chairman and co-founder of Trip.com, and Xing Xiong, COO of the same Chinese firm, currently sit on MakeMyTrip’s board.

National Security Risk for Defence Personnel?

In a more alarming statement, Pitti alleged that Indian Armed Forces personnel use MakeMyTrip to book discounted tickets, entering sensitive data like Defence ID, travel routes, and dates—which could be exploited if accessed by foreign entities.

“Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying,” Pitti warned, urging immediate corrective measures.

MakeMyTrip Responds: “Proudly Indian Company”

In response to the accusations, MakeMyTrip has categorically denied any wrongdoing or foreign ownership issues. The company stated: “MakeMyTrip is a proudly Indian company, founded and headquartered in India, and trusted by millions of Indian travellers for over 25 years.”

It also described Pitti’s statements as “motivated accusations” and declined to further comment on what it called malicious allegations.

Background and Industry Context

The growing scrutiny over Chinese investments in Indian tech and digital platforms has created a tense business environment, especially in sectors involving data-sensitive services. Pitti’s claims come amid heightened concerns over data security, military confidentiality, and foreign influence in Indian corporates.

