Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
Easter 2025: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Highlights Global Jubilee Year

Easter celebrations often include folk traditions such as the Easter bunny and chocolate eggs. Families engage in games like egg hunts, especially for children. These traditions complement the religious significance of the festival, symbolizing new life and renewal.

Easter 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning extended his wishes to people across the nation on the occasion of Easter. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, “Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because, world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around.” People across the country visited churches to attend special prayers and mark the holy occasion, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Easter 2025: Easter Celebrations Across The Country

Christians in India and around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday with traditional prayers, church services, and community gatherings. In Kerala, people prepared festive dishes such as Appams and Vattayappams, made from rice flour, as part of the Easter feast, according to the Ministry of Culture. Churches saw large congregations attending midnight masses and morning services to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Understanding The Significance Of Easter

According to the Bible, marks the third day after Jesus was crucified by the Romans when he rose from the dead. It is the concluding celebration of the ‘Holy Week,’ which includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday. The date of Easter changes every year, as it follows the first Sunday after the first full moon that appears after the vernal equinox.

Global And Local Traditions Observed

This festival is a celebration that often includes folk traditions such as the Easter bunny and chocolate eggs. Families engage in games like egg hunts, especially for children. These traditions complement the religious significance of the festival, symbolizing new life and renewal.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Understanding Easter: Why The Resurrection Is Cornerstone Of Christian Faith

