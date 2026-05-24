Ebola Outbreak Alert: India Issues Travel Advisory After WHO Declares ‘Public Health Emergency’ | Full List of Countries to Avoid Travel

In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO) , under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain Ebola virus disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Ebola Outbreak

Further, on May 22, the WHO IHR Emergency Committee issued temporary recommendations to bolster disease surveillance at points of entry so that officials can “detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection” and also “discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection” .

Full List of Countries to Avoid Travel Amid Ebola Outbreak

As per the press release, the countries that border the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are evaluated to be at a high risk of disease transmission, or something like that.

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of the Ebola virus, basically. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. Right now, there are no vaccines or no special treatments that have been cleared to prevent or treat Ebola disease that is caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

Ebola disease cases in India

So far, India has not reported any case of Ebola disease linked to the Bundibugyo virus strain.

Given that the situation is still moving, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in other affected areas, and as per the WHO recommendations,the Government of India is asking all Indian citizens to steer clear of non essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice.

Indian citizens who are currently living in or even travelling to these countries, are asked to strictly follow the public health guidance that has been issued by local authorities, and to keep heightened precautions in mind, the press release said.

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