EC Finds Double EPIC Card Of CPI-ML Ara MP, Which Filed Petition Over SIR In SC, Also Issues Notice To Tejashwi To Share His Another Voter ID

The Election Commission has issued notices to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI-ML MP Sudama Prasad's wife over holding two voter ID cards amid Bihar's ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 12:09:00 IST

Amid the controversy over the two voter ID card of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Election Commission sent a notice to him to furnish the same with it and has also found a similar case of two EPIC cards relating to Shobha Devi, wife of CPI-ML MP Sudama Prasad in Bihar’s Ara district, sources said on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that Sudama Prasad’s party, CPI-ML, is one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being done by the poll panel in Bihar. 

The Commission sources said that earlier in the day, the poll panel had sent a notice to Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, to submit the details of another voter ID, which he mentioned during his press conference in Patna on Saturday. 

According to the poll panel, the RJD leader has a voter ID card issued to him has the number RAB0456228, while it has sought information about another ID of RAB2916120 that he mentioned. 

The Commission said that it does not have the details of Tejashwi Yadav’s other ID issued to him. 

The Commission has asked the RJD leader to submit the details of his other voter ID, with the original card for further inquiry and action. 

Similarly, in another case, Ara CPI-ML MP Sudama Prasad’s wife, too, has been found registered with two voter IDs. 

One ID with the number RGX3264140, while another ID is WVA0308544, both registered in the Ara Parliamentary constituency. 

Following the preparation of the draft voter rolls in Bihar under the SIR exercise, which was handed over to all the political parties, such cases of double voter ID are coming to the fore. 

Meanwhile, the poll panel also said that from August 1 to 3 till 3 pm, it has not received any claims from the BLOs of any of the political parties, while 941 people have directly filed their claims with the poll panel. 

It also stated that 4374 Form 6 declarations have been received in the last three days by the voters who have turned 18 years or above. 

