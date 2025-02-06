Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
“ECI Can’t Review If Political Party Adheres To It’s Constitution”: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not possess supervisory authority to evaluate a political party’s adherence to its constitution.

"ECI Can't Review If Political Party Adheres To It's Constitution": Delhi High Court


The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not possess supervisory authority to evaluate a political party’s adherence to its constitution.

Justice Jyoti Singh, in her ruling, elucidated that the Representation of People (RP) Act does not grant the ECI the mandate to regulate or scrutinize the internal electoral processes of political parties. Instead, the court emphasized that the scope of the ECI under Section 29A of the Act is restricted to processing applications for the registration of political parties and ensuring that any material amendments post-registration are duly recorded.

“Once a political party is registered, Section 29A does not vest in the ECI any supervisory authority to ascertain whether the party complies with its constitution or to examine the validity of its internal elections,” the court specified in its January 30 ruling.

The case was adjudicated following a petition filed by Parvendra Pratap Singh, the national president of the Bahujan Mukti Party, seeking judicial intervention to direct the ECI to issue a fresh notice for convening a meeting of the party’s national working committee. Singh contended that the election of office bearers must be conducted in accordance with the procedural framework outlined in the party’s constitution and that the ECI should recognize and record the office bearers elected in 2022.

Opposing the petition, the ECI argued that its constitutional and statutory mandate does not extend to resolving intra-party disputes. The high court concurred with this position and dismissed the petition on the grounds of non-maintainability, advising the petitioner to pursue appropriate civil remedies.

“The Bahujan Mukti Party, being a registered but unrecognized political entity, does not fall within the purview of ECI’s supervisory jurisdiction over its internal electoral mechanisms. Consequently, the petitioner’s request to compel the ECI to convene a national working committee meeting cannot be entertained,” the court asserted.

In substantiating its ruling, the court referenced a prior decision by its division bench, which categorically held that the ECI lacks the authority to adjudicate internal disputes within political organizations. It reiterated that in the event of grievances concerning party governance, the appropriate recourse for affected parties lies in seeking declaratory relief or other civil remedies through the judicial system.

Filed under

Election Commission of India

