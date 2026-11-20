Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in 20 Panchayat seats, while the Congress is ahead in 13 as counting for the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj General Elections 2026 continues on Friday, November 20. The initial trends indicate a competitive contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress for control of rural local bodies across the state.

Counting began at 8 AM across 37 districts, with candidates and party workers awaiting the outcome of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The results are politically significant for both major parties as the newly elected representatives will play a crucial role in determining the leadership of rural administrative bodies in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026: BJP, Congress In Early Contest

According to the initial trends attributed to the State Election Commission, the BJP is ahead in 20 Panchayat seats, while Congress candidates are leading in 13. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and other independent candidates are also part of the electoral contest.

The counting process covers 1,275 Zila Parishad wards and 7,543 Panchayat Samiti wards across 37 districts. The trends are preliminary, and the political picture is expected to change as more rounds of counting are completed and individual ward results are declared.

A total of 4,069 candidates contested the Zila Parishad elections, while 25,108 candidates were in the fray for Panchayat Samiti wards in the districts where counting is taking place.

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: Why Counting Is Delayed In Four Districts

While counting is underway in 37 districts, the results for Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar will be declared on December 17.

The State Election Commission has scheduled the counting in these four districts separately because the terms of their existing Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis end on December 22. The decision is intended to ensure that the newly elected representatives can assume office in accordance with the existing bodies’ tenure.

The elections were conducted in four phases on October 22, October 28, November 3 and November 14. More than 2.48 crore votes were cast across 41,480 polling stations during the election process in the 37 districts currently undergoing counting.

What Happens After Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026?

The elected Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will subsequently participate in choosing the heads of their respective institutions.

In the 37 districts where counting is taking place, elections for Zila Pramukh positions are scheduled for November 25, followed by the election of Up-Zila Pramukhs on November 26. The Panchayat Samiti Pradhans will be elected on November 27, while the Up-Pradhans will be chosen on November 28.

For the remaining four districts, the corresponding elections will take place between December 22 and 25.

As counting progresses, the BJP and Congress will be keen to secure enough seats to strengthen their position in Rajasthan’s rural political landscape. The final results will determine the balance of power across the state’s Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.