Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
ECI Releases Bye-Poll Schedule For Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab And West Bengal

Alongside the election schedule, the ECI also issued updated guidelines aimed at improving the voting experience and maintaining electoral integrity.

ECI Releases Bye-Poll Schedule For Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab And West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday released the schedule for bye-elections in four states Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal to fill vacant seats in their respective Legislative Assemblies.


The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday released the schedule for bye-elections in four states Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal to fill vacant seats in their respective Legislative Assemblies. Polling will be held on June 19, and the vote counting is scheduled for June 23, the ECI said in an official statement.

Vacant Seats and Reasons

In Gujarat, bye-elections will be held in the Kadi and Visavadar Assembly constituencies. The vacancies arose due to the demise of Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February and the resignation of Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

In Kerala, a bye-election will take place in the Nilambur constituency, vacated by PV Anvar, a Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed MLA who resigned in January after being appointed the convenor of the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In Punjab, the Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

In West Bengal, the Kaliganj constituency will go to polls following the death of Nasiruddin Ahamed due to a cardiac arrest in February.

New Guidelines for Voters and Candidates

Alongside the election schedule, the ECI also issued updated guidelines aimed at improving the voting experience and maintaining electoral integrity.

To address the challenges posed by mobile phones on polling day especially for senior citizens, women, and PwD voters the Commission will now provide mobile deposit facilities outside polling stations. Voters will be required to deposit their phones in pigeonhole boxes or jute bags placed at the entrance of polling booths. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside polling stations and must remain switched off within 100 meters of the premises.

Exemptions to this rule may be granted in exceptional local circumstances by the Returning Officer, but Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which ensures the secrecy of voting, will remain strictly enforced.

The ECI has also rationalised canvassing norms, stating that no electioneering will be permitted within a 100-meter radius of polling stations. Booths for distributing unofficial identity slips can now be set up just beyond the 100-meter mark, aligning with the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

Under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the ECI reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections while continuously introducing voter-friendly innovations.

