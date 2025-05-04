Home
ECI To Soon Launch A Single-Point App For Stakeholders; To Subsume Over Existing 40 IT Apps With Enhanced UI/UX

In a major initiative, the Election Commission of India is developing a new user-friendly digital interface for the electors and its other stakeholders, such as the election officials, political parties and the civil society.

In a major initiative, the Election Commission of India is developing a new user-friendly digital interface for the electors and its other stakeholders such as the election officials, political parties and the civil society. The new one-stop platform, ECINET, will integrate and reorient over 40 of ECI’s existing mobile and web applications.

ECINET will have an aesthetic User Interface (UI) and a simplified User Experience (UX) by providing a singular platform for all electoral-related activities. This move is also designed to alleviate the burden of the users for downloading and navigating multiple Apps and remembering different logins. The platform was envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) held in March 2025, in the presence of Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

ECINET will also enable users to access relevant electoral data on their desktops or smartphones. To ensure that data is as accurate as possible, the data on ECINET will be entered solely by the authorized ECI official. Entry by the concerned official would ensure that the data made available to the stakeholders is as accurate as possible. However, in case of any conflict, the primary data as duly filled in statutory forms will prevail.

ECINET will subsume existing Apps like the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha 2.0, ESMS, Saksham and KYC App which together have clocked over 5.5 crore downloads (complete list of Apps enclosed). ECINET is expected to benefit nearly 100 crore electors and the entire electoral machinery comprising over 10.5 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), around 15 Lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by Political Parties, nearly 45 Lakh Polling Officials, 15,597 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 4,123 EROs and 767 District Election Officers (DEOs) across the country.

ECINET has already reached an advanced stage of development and rigorous trials are being conducted to ensure smooth functionality, ease of use, and robust cybersecurity measures. It is being developed after an elaborate consultative exercise involving 36 CEOs of all the States/UTs, 767 DEOs and 4,123 EROs of their States/UTs and after reviewing 76 publications comprising 9,000 pages of the electoral framework, instructions and handbooks issued by ECI from time to time.

The data provided through ECINET will be strictly aligned within the legal framework established by the Representation of People Act 1950, 1951, Registration of Electoral Rules, 1960 Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and instructions issued by ECI from time to time.

Also Read: Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

