Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Economic Survey 2025: GDP Growth Forecast At 6.3-6.8% For FY26

The survey highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Economic Survey 2025: GDP Growth Forecast At 6.3-6.8% For FY26


India’s economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY26, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The survey highlights that the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It said “the fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent”.

The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26. However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation.

Meanwhile, global energy and commodity prices have softened, making the core inflation outlook stable. However, uncertainties in the global political and economic environment remain a challenge.

The survey also added that India’s foreign exchange reserves remain strong, covering 90 per cent of external debt and providing an import cover of over ten months. The reserves increased from USD 616.7 billion in January 2024 to USD 704.9 billion in September 2024 before moderating to USD 634.6 billion as of January 3, 2025. The stability in capital flows has played a key role in supporting India’s external strength.

The survey also highlighted significant growth in the formal employment sector. Net Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriptions have more than doubled from 61 lakh in FY19 to 131 lakh in FY24.

It said “The formal sector in India has seen significant growth, with net Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriptions more than doubling from 61 lakh in FY19 to 131 lakh in FY24”.

The Economic Survey presents a positive outlook for India’s economic growth in FY26, backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rising formal employment, and stable external reserves.

However, risks such as global uncertainties, adverse weather events, and international price fluctuations remain key challenges for the economy in the coming year.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: India To Become Third Largest Economy In The World, Says President Murmu In Budget Session Address

Filed under

Budget 2025 GDP Growth Forecast

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Economic Survey 2025: Jal Jeevan Mission Covers 79% Of Rural Households; Over 3.64 Lakh Villages Achieve ODF Plus Status

Economic Survey 2025: Jal Jeevan Mission Covers 79% Of Rural Households; Over 3.64 Lakh Villages...

Sonia Gandhi Calling President Murmu ‘Poor Thing’ Sparks Row, Internet Slams Congress Family, ‘Look At That Entitled Attitude’

Sonia Gandhi Calling President Murmu ‘Poor Thing’ Sparks Row, Internet Slams Congress Family, ‘Look At...

Economic Survey 2024-25: Urban Unemployment Rate For People Aged 15 & Above Improved To 6.4% From 6.6% In 2024

Economic Survey 2024-25: Urban Unemployment Rate For People Aged 15 & Above Improved To 6.4%...

Economic Survey 2025: India’s Trade Growth Continues With USD 602.6 Billion Exports In FY25

Economic Survey 2025: India’s Trade Growth Continues With USD 602.6 Billion Exports In FY25

Here Are The 10 key Takeaways From The Economic Survey 2024-25

Here Are The 10 key Takeaways From The Economic Survey 2024-25

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing Komal Vohra

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City India Tour, Check The List

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox