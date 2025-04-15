Home
  ED Files Chargesheet Against Sonia And Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Money Laundering Case

ED Files Chargesheet Against Sonia And Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Money Laundering Case

This legal action follows closely after the ED issued notices regarding the possession of immovable assets valued at ₹661 crore.

ED Files Chargesheet Against Sonia And Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Money Laundering Case

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has officially filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case.

Chargesheet Follows Property Attachment Worth ₹661 Crore

This legal action follows closely after the ED issued notices regarding the possession of immovable assets valued at ₹661 crore.

These assets were earlier attached as part of the agency’s investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Congress-run newspaper and its publisher, Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

AJL, which publishes the National Herald in both print and digital formats, is owned by Young Indian Private Limited, a company controlled by Congress leaders. The ED has alleged that the control over AJL and its assets was obtained through questionable means.

ED Claims ₹988 Crore Involved as Proceeds of Crime

Back in November 2023, the ED had attached assets worth ₹661 crore along with AJL shares valued at ₹90.2 crore. The agency stated that these attachments were necessary to secure the suspected proceeds of crime and to prevent any attempt by the accused to dispose of them.

The ED has now pegged the total alleged money laundering amount at ₹988 crore.

