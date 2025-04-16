Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘ED Has No Place,’ Akhilesh Yadav Backs Congress, Slams BJP Over Agency Misuse

‘ED Has No Place,’ Akhilesh Yadav Backs Congress, Slams BJP Over Agency Misuse

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of targeting the Congress party to cover up its failures.

‘ED Has No Place,’ Akhilesh Yadav Backs Congress, Slams BJP Over Agency Misuse


Amid ongoing ruckus over the ED filing a prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) must be “abolished” since departments including Income Tax already exist to tackle economic offences.

“In my understanding, a department like ED must be abolished. I will ask Congress to ask for the same thing. There are several institutions that look into economic offences. Having ED means that you are not even trusting your own organisations like the Income Tax department or GST,” Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said in a press conference.

He stated that many parties had opposed the establishment of ED during the Congress’ tenure, telling them that it might cause them trouble in the future. He added that leaders who spoke against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra had to face investigative agencies.
“The Congress itself made this ED law. At that time, many parties opposed it, telling Congress that you were bringing such a law that could ultimately cause trouble to you. Any leader who was against the BJP in Maharashtra faced ED, CBI, and the income tax department,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of targeting the Congress party to cover up its failures. This follows the Enforcement Directorate’s prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kharge claimed that the BJP-led government’s economic mismanagement was spiralling out of control and said there was no vision or solutions, only attempts to divert attention from its mistakes.

Taking to social media, X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “Your despotic Sarkar is hell-bent on targeting the Congress to whitewash its own sins. BJP’s economic mismanagement is spiralling out of control. Desperation is gathering steam. No vision, no solution, only diversion!”

On Tuesday, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms. The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: National Herald Case: BJP Accuses Gandhis Of Turning Newspaper Into ‘Private ATM’, Congress Slams ‘Political Vendetta’

Filed under

Akhilesh Yadav BJP congress ED

newsx

China Names New Trade Envoy Amid Escalating US Tariff War
Woman Loses Life While Po

Caught On Cam: Woman Accidentally Falls In River Ganga While Making A Reel, Drowns At...
Akhilesh Yadav

‘ED Has No Place,’ Akhilesh Yadav Backs Congress, Slams BJP Over Agency Misuse
newsx

Is KKR Star Sunil Narine Having A Special Bat Advantage? Umpire Rejects Bat Over Size...
Justice BR Gavai

Who Is Justice BR Gavai All Set To Succeed Justice Sanjiv Khanna As The New...
newsx

Assam Police Nab Seven For Unauthorised Protest Rally In Cachar Against Waqf Act
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Names New Trade Envoy Amid Escalating US Tariff War

China Names New Trade Envoy Amid Escalating US Tariff War

Caught On Cam: Woman Accidentally Falls In River Ganga While Making A Reel, Drowns At Manikarnika Ghat In Uttarkashi

Caught On Cam: Woman Accidentally Falls In River Ganga While Making A Reel, Drowns At...

Is KKR Star Sunil Narine Having A Special Bat Advantage? Umpire Rejects Bat Over Size – Video

Is KKR Star Sunil Narine Having A Special Bat Advantage? Umpire Rejects Bat Over Size...

Who Is Justice BR Gavai All Set To Succeed Justice Sanjiv Khanna As The New CJI?

Who Is Justice BR Gavai All Set To Succeed Justice Sanjiv Khanna As The New...

Assam Police Nab Seven For Unauthorised Protest Rally In Cachar Against Waqf Act

Assam Police Nab Seven For Unauthorised Protest Rally In Cachar Against Waqf Act

Entertainment

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail?

Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.99

Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Lifestyle

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You