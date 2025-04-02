Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case

ED probes ASAR Social Impact Advisors for ₹8 crore from USAID amid Soros funding case. Bengaluru firms under scanner for alleged foreign exchange violations.

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered that ASAR Social Impact Advisors, one of three Bengaluru-based firms under scrutiny for alleged funding from the Soros Foundation, received ₹8 crore as an inward remittance from USAID, the foreign aid agency that was previously under investigation by the Trump administration, The Times of India reported.

Foreign Exchange Violation Probe Deepens

The case is linked to an ongoing probe into alleged foreign exchange violations involving US billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) and its investment arm, the Economic Development Fund (EDF). In March, the ED conducted searches at eight locations tied to alleged beneficiaries of OSF and EDF, including certain international human rights organizations.

₹8 Crore Linked to Delhi-Based Think Tank

According to ED sources, ASAR Social Impact Advisors stated that the ₹8 crore was reimbursement for services provided to the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), a Delhi-based think tank. However, the company was reportedly unable to provide satisfactory details on the nature of these services or its connections to USAID. Both ASAR and CEEW did not respond to TOI’s queries regarding the ED’s investigation.

CEEW’s Notable Associations

CEEW describes itself as one of Asia’s leading non-profit policy research institutions, working on resource management through data analysis and strategic outreach. Notably, prominent figures such as Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission, and former union minister and BJP leader Suresh Prabhu have been associated with the think tank.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Other Companies Under ED Scanner

Apart from ASAR, two other Bengaluru-based firms Rootbridge Services Pvt Ltd and Rootbridge Academy Ltd are also under investigation for allegedly receiving funds from the Social Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), an “impact investment arm” of OSF. The Ministry of Home Affairs has placed OSF under the “prior reference category,” requiring government clearance before it can fund Indian non-profits.

The ED is investigating whether OSF adhered to these regulations while providing financial assistance to Indian organizations. The probe extends to civil society groups and think tanks that reportedly received foreign direct investment disguised as philanthropic funding from Soros-backed entities.

Filed under

ED probe Bengaluru foreign exchange violation Soros Foundation India USAID India funding

newsx

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On...
newsx

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case
How Much Land And Propert

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis
newsx

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?
newsx

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons
newsx

India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On Waqf Amendment Bill

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On...

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons

India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju In Loksabha

India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju...

Entertainment

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture