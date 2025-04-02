ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered that ASAR Social Impact Advisors, one of three Bengaluru-based firms under scrutiny for alleged funding from the Soros Foundation, received ₹8 crore as an inward remittance from USAID, the foreign aid agency that was previously under investigation by the Trump administration, The Times of India reported.

Foreign Exchange Violation Probe Deepens

The case is linked to an ongoing probe into alleged foreign exchange violations involving US billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) and its investment arm, the Economic Development Fund (EDF). In March, the ED conducted searches at eight locations tied to alleged beneficiaries of OSF and EDF, including certain international human rights organizations.

₹8 Crore Linked to Delhi-Based Think Tank

According to ED sources, ASAR Social Impact Advisors stated that the ₹8 crore was reimbursement for services provided to the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), a Delhi-based think tank. However, the company was reportedly unable to provide satisfactory details on the nature of these services or its connections to USAID. Both ASAR and CEEW did not respond to TOI’s queries regarding the ED’s investigation.

CEEW’s Notable Associations

CEEW describes itself as one of Asia’s leading non-profit policy research institutions, working on resource management through data analysis and strategic outreach. Notably, prominent figures such as Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission, and former union minister and BJP leader Suresh Prabhu have been associated with the think tank.

Other Companies Under ED Scanner

Apart from ASAR, two other Bengaluru-based firms Rootbridge Services Pvt Ltd and Rootbridge Academy Ltd are also under investigation for allegedly receiving funds from the Social Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), an “impact investment arm” of OSF. The Ministry of Home Affairs has placed OSF under the “prior reference category,” requiring government clearance before it can fund Indian non-profits.

The ED is investigating whether OSF adhered to these regulations while providing financial assistance to Indian organizations. The probe extends to civil society groups and think tanks that reportedly received foreign direct investment disguised as philanthropic funding from Soros-backed entities.