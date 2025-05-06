ED Raids 10 Locations In Ahmedabad In ₹100 Crore Waqf Property Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across 10 locations in Ahmedabad in connection with a ₹100 crore fraud involving Salim Jummakhan Pathan, who is accused of illegally posing as a trustee of the Waqf Board and siphoning off rental income from Waqf-owned properties.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across 10 locations in Ahmedabad in connection with a ₹100 crore fraud involving Salim Jummakhan Pathan, who is accused of illegally posing as a trustee of the Waqf Board and siphoning off rental income from Waqf-owned properties.

Illegal Control Over Waqf Properties Uncovered

The crackdown follows an FIR filed at Gaekwad Haveli police station, where five individuals were arrested for allegedly misrepresenting themselves as Waqf trustees. Among the key properties under scrutiny are the historic Kaanch Ni Masjid and Shah Bada Qasam Trust, located in Jamalpur. According to police reports, none of the accused had official appointments from the Gujarat State Waqf Board but still collected rent from properties tied to the board.

One major revelation points to a school plot originally allotted by the Waqf Board to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which was damaged in the 2001 earthquake. In 2009, the accused allegedly razed what remained of the structure and began renting out the land. Salim Pathan reportedly set up an office, Sodagar Construction, on-site and leased out several units without depositing any rent into the official Waqf account or informing the municipal authorities.

The ED’s ongoing investigation is focused on financial irregularities and suspected money laundering connected to the case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This case has come to light shortly after the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which aims to tighten governance of waqf assets. The law introduces broader representation within Waqf bodies, including non-Muslims and Muslim women, to promote transparency and inclusive administration.

Must Read: Watch, Civil Defence Conducts Mock Drill In Lucknow To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness