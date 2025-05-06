Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ED Raids 10 Locations In Ahmedabad In ₹100 Crore Waqf Property Fraud

ED Raids 10 Locations In Ahmedabad In ₹100 Crore Waqf Property Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across 10 locations in Ahmedabad in connection with a ₹100 crore fraud involving Salim Jummakhan Pathan, who is accused of illegally posing as a trustee of the Waqf Board and siphoning off rental income from Waqf-owned properties.

ED Raids 10 Locations In Ahmedabad In ₹100 Crore Waqf Property Fraud


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across 10 locations in Ahmedabad in connection with a ₹100 crore fraud involving Salim Jummakhan Pathan, who is accused of illegally posing as a trustee of the Waqf Board and siphoning off rental income from Waqf-owned properties.

Illegal Control Over Waqf Properties Uncovered

The crackdown follows an FIR filed at Gaekwad Haveli police station, where five individuals were arrested for allegedly misrepresenting themselves as Waqf trustees. Among the key properties under scrutiny are the historic Kaanch Ni Masjid and Shah Bada Qasam Trust, located in Jamalpur. According to police reports, none of the accused had official appointments from the Gujarat State Waqf Board but still collected rent from properties tied to the board.

One major revelation points to a school plot originally allotted by the Waqf Board to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which was damaged in the 2001 earthquake. In 2009, the accused allegedly razed what remained of the structure and began renting out the land. Salim Pathan reportedly set up an office, Sodagar Construction, on-site and leased out several units without depositing any rent into the official Waqf account or informing the municipal authorities.

The ED’s ongoing investigation is focused on financial irregularities and suspected money laundering connected to the case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This case has come to light shortly after the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which aims to tighten governance of waqf assets. The law introduces broader representation within Waqf bodies, including non-Muslims and Muslim women, to promote transparency and inclusive administration.

Must Read: Watch, Civil Defence Conducts Mock Drill In Lucknow To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

Filed under

ED Raid

newsx

Government Launches Rs 1.5 Lakh Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims Nationwide
newsx

India To Receive Tamal Stealth Warship From Russia, Equipped With BrahMos Missiles
newsx

72-Year-Old Andhra Woman Takes NEET 2025 Exam, Inspires Millions
Israel's Gideon’s Chari

What Is Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots Plan To ‘Conquer’ Gaza?
newsx

VIP Box Turns Battleground During RCB vs CSK Thriller: Police Complaint Filed After Seating Dispute
newsx

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Government Launches Rs 1.5 Lakh Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims Nationwide

Government Launches Rs 1.5 Lakh Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims Nationwide

India To Receive Tamal Stealth Warship From Russia, Equipped With BrahMos Missiles

India To Receive Tamal Stealth Warship From Russia, Equipped With BrahMos Missiles

72-Year-Old Andhra Woman Takes NEET 2025 Exam, Inspires Millions

72-Year-Old Andhra Woman Takes NEET 2025 Exam, Inspires Millions

What Is Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots Plan To ‘Conquer’ Gaza?

What Is Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots Plan To ‘Conquer’ Gaza?

VIP Box Turns Battleground During RCB vs CSK Thriller: Police Complaint Filed After Seating Dispute

VIP Box Turns Battleground During RCB vs CSK Thriller: Police Complaint Filed After Seating Dispute

Entertainment

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as ‘2 Kaudi Ke Jokers’

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in Vanity Van

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And Gets Trolled

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media