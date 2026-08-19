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Home > India News > ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe

ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate searched 10 locations in UP and Delhi linked to SP leader Azam Khan in a money-laundering probe into Jauhar University, following recent building demolition notices and land encroachment allegations.

ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 10:00 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out extensive search operations on Wednesday across ten locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi connected to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The raids are part of an active money-laundering investigation into the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The early-morning operation covered multiple sites in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Saharanpur districts, as well as locations in Delhi. 

Allegations of Fund Diversion and Contractor Kickbacks

According to officials from the ED’s Lucknow zonal office, the primary objective of the operation is to recover financial records, digital evidence, and documentation regarding the alleged misallocation of government funds. Investigators suspect a systematic scheme in which state government contract funds were diverted through select private contractors. These entities allegedly funneled the proceeds back into the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the university, disguising the capital as substantial donations or payments for construction works. The agency is currently working to trace these financial trails to establish a definitive link between the government contracts and the creation of assets held by the trust.

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Controversies Surrounding Jauhar University

The recent financial scrutiny arrives amid a long-standing series of legal and regulatory challenges facing Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Structural and Zoning Disputes

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) has previously issued demolition notices for a significant portion of the campus. Authorities allege that 38 of the 40 university buildings, occupying over 82,000 square meters, were constructed in violation of approved building plans or without necessary zoning permissions.

Land Encroachment Allegations

Azam Khan faces dozens of legal cases filed by both the state government and local farmers. These complaints allege that the university was expanded through forced acquisition of agricultural land and the unauthorized annexation of government property.

Financial and Regulatory Status

The Income Tax Department has moved to revoke the charitable trust status of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The department alleges that funds explicitly intended for charitable educational purposes were redirected toward non-charitable activities and private infrastructure projects. Furthermore, local civic bodies have frequently flagged the institution for unpaid utility and infrastructure charges.  

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: UAE Halts All Trade And Financial Dealings With Iran After Missile Threat Alert

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ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe
Tags: Azam Khan ED raidEnforcement Directorate Azam KhanJauhar University money launderingMaulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar TrustRampur Jauhar University controversy

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ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe

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ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe

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ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe
ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe
ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe
ED Raids 10 Locations Linked To Azam Khan And Jauhar University In Money Laundering Probe

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