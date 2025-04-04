Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Gokul Chit Funds, a financial firm with business operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, over alleged violations of foreign exchange laws.

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Gokul Chit Funds, a financial firm with business operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, over alleged violations of foreign exchange laws. The company is notably one of the co-producers of the recently released Malayalam political thriller, ‘L2: Empuraan’.

ED officials carried out raids at the firm’s Chennai office in Kodambakkam, a major hub of South Indian film production, and other locations. Sources familiar with the probe said the searches are part of an ongoing investigation into possible financial irregularities, including breaches of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Backdrop of Film Controversy

The timing of the raids has drawn attention due to the association of Gokul Chit Funds with ‘L2: Empuraan’, a film that has stirred political and social debate. The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, has been at the centre of a storm following its alleged references to the 2002 Gujarat riots and the portrayal of investigative agencies in a critical light.

Since its release last month, ‘Empuraan’ has faced backlash from right-wing outfits, leading to protests at several cinemas, particularly in northern Kerala. In response to the criticism and violent demonstrations, the film’s producers agreed to make 17 voluntary edits, including muting certain dialogues, altering the name of a character reportedly based on Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, and removing scenes depicting communal violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Producer Speaks Out

Gokulam Gopalan, the Chairman of Gokul Chit Funds and a prominent film financier, responded to the controversy, stating that the film had received certification from the censor board and that the decision to edit content was made in the interest of public harmony.

“We respect the sentiments of viewers. The film was cleared by the CBFC, but we agreed to the cuts to ensure it doesn’t offend anyone,” Gopalan said.

The revised version of the film is now being screened in theatres.

Political Reactions Intensify

While the RSS-affiliated magazine The Organiser accused the movie of peddling an “anti-Hindu narrative,” political leaders in Kerala have come out in support of the film. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) condemned the protests, alleging a systematic effort by the Sangh Parivar to intimidate voices critical of its ideology.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have both backed the filmmakers, calling the movie a “bold cinematic critique” of right-wing politics.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar refused to watch the film, accusing it of historical distortion and spreading propaganda.

Though the ED has not officially commented on any direct link between the raids and the film’s content, the intersection of financial scrutiny and artistic expression has drawn widespread attention. The developments come at a time when questions around creative freedom, censorship, and political pressure are already being hotly debated across India’s entertainment industry.

Must Read: Delhi Plans To Rope In Territorial Army To Guard Yamuna, Launches Mission For River Revival

Filed under

ED Gokul Chit Funds

newsx

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
newsx

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit
India’s growing leaders

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And...
Stock Market Bloodbath: T

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over...
newsx

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And MAHASAGAR vision

PM Modi Strengthens Regional Bonds At BIMSTEC With Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy And...

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23k

Stock Market Bloodbath: Trump’s Tariffs And Global Trade Tensions Sink Markets As Sensex Drops Over...

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach

Congress Vows Legal Challenge Against Waqf Bill, Labels It Constitutional Overreach

Entertainment

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture