ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Gokul Chit Funds, a financial firm with business operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, over alleged violations of foreign exchange laws.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Gokul Chit Funds, a financial firm with business operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, over alleged violations of foreign exchange laws. The company is notably one of the co-producers of the recently released Malayalam political thriller, ‘L2: Empuraan’.

ED officials carried out raids at the firm’s Chennai office in Kodambakkam, a major hub of South Indian film production, and other locations. Sources familiar with the probe said the searches are part of an ongoing investigation into possible financial irregularities, including breaches of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Backdrop of Film Controversy

The timing of the raids has drawn attention due to the association of Gokul Chit Funds with ‘L2: Empuraan’, a film that has stirred political and social debate. The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, has been at the centre of a storm following its alleged references to the 2002 Gujarat riots and the portrayal of investigative agencies in a critical light.

Since its release last month, ‘Empuraan’ has faced backlash from right-wing outfits, leading to protests at several cinemas, particularly in northern Kerala. In response to the criticism and violent demonstrations, the film’s producers agreed to make 17 voluntary edits, including muting certain dialogues, altering the name of a character reportedly based on Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, and removing scenes depicting communal violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Producer Speaks Out

Gokulam Gopalan, the Chairman of Gokul Chit Funds and a prominent film financier, responded to the controversy, stating that the film had received certification from the censor board and that the decision to edit content was made in the interest of public harmony.

“We respect the sentiments of viewers. The film was cleared by the CBFC, but we agreed to the cuts to ensure it doesn’t offend anyone,” Gopalan said.

The revised version of the film is now being screened in theatres.

Political Reactions Intensify

While the RSS-affiliated magazine The Organiser accused the movie of peddling an “anti-Hindu narrative,” political leaders in Kerala have come out in support of the film. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) condemned the protests, alleging a systematic effort by the Sangh Parivar to intimidate voices critical of its ideology.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have both backed the filmmakers, calling the movie a “bold cinematic critique” of right-wing politics.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar refused to watch the film, accusing it of historical distortion and spreading propaganda.

Though the ED has not officially commented on any direct link between the raids and the film’s content, the intersection of financial scrutiny and artistic expression has drawn widespread attention. The developments come at a time when questions around creative freedom, censorship, and political pressure are already being hotly debated across India’s entertainment industry.

Must Read: Delhi Plans To Rope In Territorial Army To Guard Yamuna, Launches Mission For River Revival