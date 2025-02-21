Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
ED Raids Residence Of Simran Preet Panesar, Suspect In Canada's Largest Gold Heist

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Mohali residence of Simran Preet Panesar, a key suspect in Canada's largest-ever gold heist. The raid is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the 2023 crime.

ED Raids Residence Of Simran Preet Panesar, Suspect In Canada’s Largest Gold Heist

The financial crimes probe agency has suo motu registered an ECIR under the PMLA.


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the residence of Simran Preet Panesar in Mohali, who is a key suspect in Canada’s largest-ever gold heist. This raid comes two days after the agency filed a money laundering case related to the heist, which occurred overseas.

An official familiar with the investigation confirmed that the ED’s team is conducting searches at Panesar’s home as part of its money laundering probe, and he will be questioned during the investigation.

On February 19, HT reported that the ED had initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing Section 2(1)(ra), which allows the agency to handle cases with international implications where an Indian citizen is involved in a crime committed abroad.

Without any request from Canadian authorities, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR)—its equivalent of an FIR—into the heist of 22.5 million Canadian dollars (CAD) that took place at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in April 2023.

