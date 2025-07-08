ED Rejects Gandhis’ Claims Of No Control Over National Herald Properties; Arguments To Continue On July 12

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that they had no control over the National Herald properties.

The agency termed their statements as “misleading.”

Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court heard the matter.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, who appeared for the ED, argued before the court that the claim that shareholders have no rights over company assets is false and misrepresents the legal position.

Raju stated that the Gandhis were the beneficial owners of the company involved.

The ED will resume its arguments on July 12.

Earlier, on Friday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi concluded arguments on behalf of Sonia Gandhi.

Singhvi called the ED’s charges baseless and politically motivated.

On July 3, ASG Raju began submissions on the cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet.

The ED has filed a chargesheet under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The charges are against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, the late Motilal Vora, and others.

