Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Performance Was Shut By Bengaluru Police Due To Non Permission

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran, known for chart-toppers like "Shape of You" and "Perfect," surprised fans with an unplanned jamming session on Bengaluru’s bustling Church Street.

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran, known for chart-toppers like “Shape of You” and “Perfect,” surprised fans with an unplanned jamming session on Bengaluru’s bustling Church Street. The spontaneous performance, however, was cut short by local authorities due to the absence of official permission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As videos of the brief performance spread across social media, fans voiced mixed reactions. While many were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the informal session, others expressed disappointment over the abrupt halt. One user commented, “It would’ve been a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see Ed perform like this in India—such a shame it ended early.”

#BREAKING: Ed Sheeran gets unplugged by Bengaluru cops as he was performing on Church Street on Sunday morning. The cops, unaware of who he was, said prior permission was not taken to perform. pic.twitter.com/k7gpdGj9tu Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 9, 2025

The Bengaluru City Police later clarified that the decision was made to ensure public safety. An official spokesperson explained, “We respect artists and their contributions, but public performances attracting large crowds must follow proper protocols to avoid security risks and ensure crowd management.”

Ed Sheeran was in Bengaluru for his +-=÷x Tour, with two sold-out concerts scheduled at NICE Grounds on February 8 and 9, 2025. His India tour had generated massive excitement among fans, offering a setlist packed with global hits and tracks from his latest albums.

Prior to his Bengaluru shows, Sheeran mesmerized fans in Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Grounds. In a special moment that went viral, legendary composer A.R. Rahman joined him on stage for a surprise duet. The duo performed a mashup of Rahman’s “Urvashi Urvashi” with Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” leaving the audience spellbound.

Despite the brief hiccup on Church Street, Ed Sheeran’s India tour continues to capture hearts, with fans eagerly awaiting more memorable moments from the global superstar.

Also Read: Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent