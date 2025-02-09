Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Performance Was Shut By Bengaluru Police Due To Non Permission

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran, known for chart-toppers like "Shape of You" and "Perfect," surprised fans with an unplanned jamming session on Bengaluru’s bustling Church Street.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Performance Was Shut By Bengaluru Police Due To Non Permission


British pop sensation Ed Sheeran, known for chart-toppers like “Shape of You” and “Perfect,” surprised fans with an unplanned jamming session on Bengaluru’s bustling Church Street. The spontaneous performance, however, was cut short by local authorities due to the absence of official permission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As videos of the brief performance spread across social media, fans voiced mixed reactions. While many were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the informal session, others expressed disappointment over the abrupt halt. One user commented, “It would’ve been a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see Ed perform like this in India—such a shame it ended early.”

The Bengaluru City Police later clarified that the decision was made to ensure public safety. An official spokesperson explained, “We respect artists and their contributions, but public performances attracting large crowds must follow proper protocols to avoid security risks and ensure crowd management.”

Ed Sheeran was in Bengaluru for his +-=÷x Tour, with two sold-out concerts scheduled at NICE Grounds on February 8 and 9, 2025. His India tour had generated massive excitement among fans, offering a setlist packed with global hits and tracks from his latest albums.

Prior to his Bengaluru shows, Sheeran mesmerized fans in Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Grounds. In a special moment that went viral, legendary composer A.R. Rahman joined him on stage for a surprise duet. The duo performed a mashup of Rahman’s “Urvashi Urvashi” with Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” leaving the audience spellbound.

Despite the brief hiccup on Church Street, Ed Sheeran’s India tour continues to capture hearts, with fans eagerly awaiting more memorable moments from the global superstar.

Also Read: Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent

Filed under

bengaluru Ed Sheeran

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Yogi Govt Cracks Down on 14 X Accounts for Spreading Misinformation About Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Govt Cracks Down on 14 X Accounts for Spreading Misinformation About Mahakumbh 2025

‘Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent

‘Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent

Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In MP

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In...

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Entertainment

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox