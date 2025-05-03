Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

AIADMK confirms alliance with BJP for 2026 polls, names Edappadi K Palaniswami as CM face, and blasts DMK over failed promises, tax hikes, and public safety.

In a major political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK has passed a resolution supporting an alliance with the BJP and other like-minded parties to defeat the ruling DMK. The resolution, made during the party’s executive council meeting, formally endorsed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.

This strategic move signals a significant shift as the AIADMK takes the “first step” to include the BJP in its electoral front, aiming to consolidate opposition forces against the DMK-led government.

The resolution strongly criticized the DMK government, accusing it of failing to deliver on 525 poll promises and thereby “cheating the people.” The AIADMK highlighted that the ruling party had not controlled the price of essential goods or ensured reasonable building material costs, which continues to burden the public.

It further condemned the DMK for increasing property and water taxes, which, according to the resolution, has added unnecessary financial pressure on residents across the state.

Slamming the DMK for raising issues such as the three-language policy, Katchatheevu, National Education Policy (NEP), and delimitation, the AIADMK alleged that these topics are being used to divert attention from public dissatisfaction.

On economic matters, the AIADMK demanded that the state government issue a white paper detailing the investments and job opportunities created during Global Investors Meet (GIM) and through Chief Minister MK Stalin’s foreign visits.

The resolution did not hold back on social concerns either. It accused the DMK government of bringing “shame to Tamil Nadu” due to the continuous rise in sexual violence and crimes against women, stressing the need for immediate and effective action.

On national issues, the AIADMK condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which took 26 lives, and assured full support for any action the central government takes to combat cross-border terrorism.

In a significant policy alignment with the Centre, the AIADMK welcomed the Union government’s decision to conduct caste-based enumeration alongside the upcoming national census. The party expressed satisfaction that this will bring clarity to social justice and resource distribution in the state.

With the political landscape heating up in Tamil Nadu, this resolution signals a unified opposition front against the DMK, with EPS leading the charge and national-level backing from the BJP.

