Education Department Orders School Closures In Jammu, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri

The School Education Department in Jammu on Tuesday ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the districts of Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba on 14 May 2025. The Directorate issued the decision as a precautionary measure. The official notification did not mention a specific reason for the closure. However, the order clarified that the shutdown applies only to these four districts. All schools in the Udhampur district and in the Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar, and Billawar zones of Kathua district will remain open and function as scheduled. The directive came amid ongoing security developments in the region.

Official Notification From Directorate For Schools

The Directorate of School Education Jammu released an official statement confirming the school closures. “All Govt and Pvt schools in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch & Samba districts will remain closed tomorrow on 14 May, 2025. However, all Govt and Pvt schools in dist Udhampur and Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar and Billawar zones of dist Kathua shall open tomorrow on 14th May, 2025,” the statement read.

The department did not link the closures to any particular incident but emphasized the move as a precaution.

Backdrop Of Recent Military Tensions

The closure order follows increased tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian government launched precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These strikes came as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. Under Operation Sindoor, Indian forces reportedly killed over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan initiated a military response following India’s actions. The Indian Armed Forces repelled the aggression and carried out further operations, targeting multiple Pakistani airbases. In a bid to ease the situation, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart. Both sides agreed to halt further military engagements.

Situation Monitored by Authorities

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. Although the government has not explicitly linked school closures to recent military operations, the timing indicates a precautionary stance. The move appears aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff amid lingering security concerns following the recent escalation between India and Pakistan.

Udhampur Gets Back To Normalcy After India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Schools in Udhampur reopened after 5–6 days of closure due to recent India-Pakistan tensions, marking a return to normalcy. Students, visibly relieved, resumed classes with enthusiasm. “I’m extremely happy that classes have resumed,” said Palak Sharma. Samragi, another student, thanked the Indian Army for ensuring their safety. Meanwhile, schools in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba remain closed as a precaution. The ceasefire followed India’s precision strikes after the Pahalgam terror attack. The situation eased after Pakistan’s DGMO initiated talks with his Indian counterpart, leading to a de-escalation.

