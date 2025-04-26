Efforts Intensify for Safe Return of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw After Accidental Border Crossing

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday contacted Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Chawdhary to discuss the situation of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who has been detained by the Pakistan Army.

Banerjee emphasized that government agencies and officials are actively working to ensure Shaw’s safe and secure return to India.

Assurances on Shaw’s Safety from BSF Officials

“I just spoke with the DG BSF regarding the detention of Purnam Kumar Shaw by the Pakistan Army. He informed me that all relevant government agencies and officials are making every possible effort to secure his return to India,” Kalyan Banerjee posted on X.

According to the TMC leader, the BSF has confirmed that Shaw is in good health and currently safe in Pakistan.

“The DG mentioned that while Pakistan is taking some time, they are expected to eventually hand him back. He also assured me that Purnam is currently safe and in good health in Pakistan,” Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, BSF Director General Daljit Chawdhary met Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to provide updates on the unfolding situation.

Accidental Crossing Sparks Diplomatic Efforts

The meeting was held at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs and continued for over half an hour.

The incident leading to Shaw’s detention occurred when he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Ferozepur, Punjab, while providing security to farmers.

Wearing his uniform and carrying his service rifle, Shaw had moved toward a shaded spot with a group of farmers when he unknowingly stepped into Pakistani territory.

Captured by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, Shaw’s accidental crossing has prompted a series of diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

So far, three flag meetings have taken place between BSF officials and Pakistan Rangers in attempts to secure Shaw’s release. However, officials noted that all discussions have remained inconclusive.

Border Incidents Amid Rising Tensions

Officials also pointed out that such unintended crossings have happened before along the India-Pakistan border, underlining the ongoing complexities and sensitivities in the region.

The timing of this incident adds to already heightened tensions, following a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists on April 22. The attack has triggered strong retaliatory measures from India against Pakistan, citing Islamabad’s continued support for terrorism.

The BSF plays a crucial role in safeguarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, covering Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Given the historical conflicts and persistent security challenges, this border remains one of the most sensitive and volatile zones in the country.

