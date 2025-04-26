Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Efforts Intensify For Safe Return Of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw After Accidental Border Crossing

Efforts Intensify For Safe Return Of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw After Accidental Border Crossing

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday contacted Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Chawdhary to discuss the situation of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who has been detained by the Pakistan Army.

Efforts Intensify For Safe Return Of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw After Accidental Border Crossing

Efforts Intensify for Safe Return of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw After Accidental Border Crossing


Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday contacted Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Chawdhary to discuss the situation of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who has been detained by the Pakistan Army.

Banerjee emphasized that government agencies and officials are actively working to ensure Shaw’s safe and secure return to India.

Assurances on Shaw’s Safety from BSF Officials

“I just spoke with the DG BSF regarding the detention of Purnam Kumar Shaw by the Pakistan Army. He informed me that all relevant government agencies and officials are making every possible effort to secure his return to India,” Kalyan Banerjee posted on X.

According to the TMC leader, the BSF has confirmed that Shaw is in good health and currently safe in Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The DG mentioned that while Pakistan is taking some time, they are expected to eventually hand him back. He also assured me that Purnam is currently safe and in good health in Pakistan,” Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, BSF Director General Daljit Chawdhary met Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to provide updates on the unfolding situation.

Accidental Crossing Sparks Diplomatic Efforts

The meeting was held at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs and continued for over half an hour.

The incident leading to Shaw’s detention occurred when he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Ferozepur, Punjab, while providing security to farmers.

Wearing his uniform and carrying his service rifle, Shaw had moved toward a shaded spot with a group of farmers when he unknowingly stepped into Pakistani territory.

Captured by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, Shaw’s accidental crossing has prompted a series of diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

So far, three flag meetings have taken place between BSF officials and Pakistan Rangers in attempts to secure Shaw’s release. However, officials noted that all discussions have remained inconclusive.

Border Incidents Amid Rising Tensions

Officials also pointed out that such unintended crossings have happened before along the India-Pakistan border, underlining the ongoing complexities and sensitivities in the region.

The timing of this incident adds to already heightened tensions, following a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists on April 22. The attack has triggered strong retaliatory measures from India against Pakistan, citing Islamabad’s continued support for terrorism.

The BSF plays a crucial role in safeguarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, covering Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Given the historical conflicts and persistent security challenges, this border remains one of the most sensitive and volatile zones in the country.

ALSO READ: Air Travel Alert: DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines On Managing Passengers During Disruptions

 

Filed under

bsf India Pakistan

Stock Market Today: India

Stock Market Today: Indian Share Bazaar Shows Resilience Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Says Anand Rathi Report
newsx

Efforts Intensify For Safe Return Of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw After Accidental Border Crossing
newsx

Air Travel Alert: DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines On Managing Passengers During Disruptions
Delhi Government Enforces

Delhi Government Enforces Centre’s Order To Expel Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Attack
newsx

Pope Francis’s Final Journey: Funeral Set For April 26 At St Peter’s Basilica
newsx

“Bring Them to Justice”: UNSC Slams And Condemns Kashmir Pahalgam Attack, Demands Global Action Against...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Stock Market Today: Indian Share Bazaar Shows Resilience Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Says Anand Rathi Report

Stock Market Today: Indian Share Bazaar Shows Resilience Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Says Anand Rathi Report

Air Travel Alert: DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines On Managing Passengers During Disruptions

Air Travel Alert: DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines On Managing Passengers During Disruptions

Delhi Government Enforces Centre’s Order To Expel Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Attack

Delhi Government Enforces Centre’s Order To Expel Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Attack

Pope Francis’s Final Journey: Funeral Set For April 26 At St Peter’s Basilica

Pope Francis’s Final Journey: Funeral Set For April 26 At St Peter’s Basilica

“Bring Them to Justice”: UNSC Slams And Condemns Kashmir Pahalgam Attack, Demands Global Action Against Perpetrators

“Bring Them to Justice”: UNSC Slams And Condemns Kashmir Pahalgam Attack, Demands Global Action Against...

Entertainment

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After