Eggs Cooked Near Karnataka Temple? 80 Students Threaten To Leave Government School Over Mid-Day Meal Row

In a startling standoff between religious sentiments and government policy, nearly 80 students from a government school in Karnataka’s Mandya district have threatened to leave after eggs were cooked on the school premises as part of the mid-day meal.

The issue erupted after the Education Department introduced cooked eggs into the school’s lunch program. The school, situated right next to the revered Veerabhadreshwara Swamy temple, became the centre of controversy when villagers objected, claiming that preparing eggs near the temple violated long-standing religious customs. The community firmly believes that meat and eggs should not be consumed or even cooked in such close proximity to the temple.

Out of the 120 students enrolled, a whopping 80 have now opted out of the egg-inclusive meal. Many parents are demanding Transfer Certificates (TCs) to pull their children out unless the practice stops immediately.

“We are not against the policy of giving eggs to children. But cooking them on school grounds—next to our temple—is unacceptable. It goes against our faith,” said a concerned parent, who added that they had previously requested the school to serve bananas instead.

Parents explained that earlier there was a mutual understanding: children who did not eat eggs were given bananas or chikki, and the eggs were handed over to teachers or staff to take home. This arrangement helped maintain religious sensitivity without denying nutritional support to others.

“But this time, the school began cooking eggs on-site without consulting us,” said another parent, expressing disappointment at the sudden change.

The school principal, however, defended the move, stating they are merely following the government’s nutrition policy. “If even one student demands eggs, we are obligated to cook and serve them. I urge the parents not to let this issue disrupt their children’s education,” the principal appealed.

Caught in a tricky situation, the Education Department is now stepping in to mediate. Mandya District In-charge Minister Cheluvaraya Swamy stated that the department called a meeting with the school principal, parents, and department officials to amicably resolve the issue.

As controversy mounts, this incident raises important questions about balancing religious feelings and the government welfare schemes within the sphere of public education in India. Whether the matter is resolved satisfactorily for both sides will be seen, but for the moment, the future of 80 students is in jeopardy over a mid-day meal.

