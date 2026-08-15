Eggs, Muck and Kicks: Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh Attacked Over RG Kar Cremation Case

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh was attacked by a mob outside Khardah Police Station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Friday. Ghosh was arrested over the alleged hurried cremation of the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim.

The former Panihati MLA was being taken to a prison van when protesters surrounded him. The crowd reportedly hit and kicked him. Footwear, eggs and muck were also thrown at him.

Police and Rapid Action Force personnel were present at the spot. Security officials eventually placed a helmet over Ghosh’s head to protect him from the crowd.

Nirmal Ghosh Taken to Court Amid Protests

Ghosh was later taken to Barrackpore sub-divisional court for production. A second group of protesters gathered outside the court and shouted “chor, chor” as police escorted him into the court lock-up. Egg and muck stains were visible on his white outfit after the attack.

A similar incident was reported involving former Panihati municipality councillor Sanjib Mukherjee. He was also allegedly attacked while being taken to a vehicle for his court appearance.

Mukherjee, considered a close aide of Ghosh, was allegedly present at the Panihati crematorium when the victim’s body was brought there after the autopsy. He was arrested on Thursday.

Former Panihati municipality chairman Somnath Dey is the third accused in the case. He remains absconding, police said.

Fresh Case Over Alleged ‘Hurried Cremation’

The arrests came after the victim’s father filed a fresh complaint on Monday. The complaint was later converted into an FIR.

The family alleged that Ghosh, who was the sitting Panihati MLA at the time, used his influence along with the other accused to facilitate the “hurried cremation” of his daughter’s body against their wishes.

The development came a day after the chief minister directed the Barrackpore police commissioner to conduct a fresh probe into the alleged hasty cremation. The issue had not been part of the ongoing CBI investigation into the rape and murder.

Victim’s Parents Question Cremation Process

The victim’s parents have alleged that the cremation was carried out with undue haste. They believe this may have prevented a second autopsy. According to the family, a second examination could have revealed important evidence linked to the rape and murder.

The direction for a fresh probe came while the chief minister was attending a memorial programme for the doctor on Sunday, marking two years since her death. Police are expected to seek 14-day custody of Ghosh and Mukherjee when they are produced before the magistrate.

Attacks on TMC Leaders Continue

The incident also comes amid several recent attacks and protests targeting TMC leaders in West Bengal. Youth leader Soumitra Banerjee was reportedly pelted with eggs while being taken to court in June. MLA Kunal Ghosh was also targeted outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence. MP Mahua Moitra had alleged that eggs and stones were thrown at a venue where she was meeting party workers.

Earlier, on May 30, stones and eggs were reportedly thrown at Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur to meet families affected by post-poll violence.