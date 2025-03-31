‘Eid Mubarak’: Former Litigant In The Ayodhya Land Dispute Case, Iqbal Ansari’s Message On Eid

As the festival of Eid unfolds, former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Ayodhya and the entire nation.

As the festival of Eid unfolds, former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Ayodhya and the entire nation. His message emphasized communal harmony, inclusivity, and the essence of sharing joy beyond religious boundaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansari highlighted the true spirit of Eid, saying, “Whether Hindu or Muslim, today is a day of Eid, a festival that signifies unity and celebration. This is our tradition—not just to rejoice ourselves but also to think of others. Be it rich or poor, Eid is the same for everyone. If we wear new clothes, we ensure that our less fortunate neighbors also have something new to wear.”

He also underscored how Eid transcends religious differences, bringing people together. “This festival is celebrated by both Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya. We exchange greetings, wishing for prosperity for all. As Navratri is ongoing, today is auspicious not only for Muslims but for Hindus as well. On such a sacred day, let us cast aside all negativity and embrace joy together.”

#WATCH | Ayodhya | Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, says, "…Eid is about celebrating the festival together. I extend my greetings to all, be it Hindus or Muslims, as Navratri is also going on…"

Reflecting on Eid traditions, Ansari emphasized the significance of sharing sweets, particularly sewaiyan. “On Eid, when people share sewaiyan, it not only sweetens our tongues but also our hearts. When people speak kindly to each other, the bond between Hindus and Muslims strengthens, fostering goodwill and understanding.”

He further urged for mutual respect and national unity. “Ayodhya is a sacred land where people of all religions and communities coexist. Respect and harmony should prevail not just here but across the entire country. The government must continue working for the welfare of all citizens, and people should progress together, upholding the spirit of brotherhood.”

Reiterating the age-old Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, he stressed that religious devotion should come from a place of sincerity and not division. “People should remain connected to their faith with true hearts, ensuring that no one suffers harm. This is the tradition of our Eid—to spread happiness and well-being for all.”

Concluding his message, Ansari extended warm wishes to everyone, especially the people of Ayodhya, saying, “I extend my heartfelt Eid greetings to the entire nation and especially to the people of Ayodhya. May this day bring peace, prosperity, and togetherness for all.”

