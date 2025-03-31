Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  Eid Mubark: From PM Modi To Celeb Greetings On Eid, Check Here

Eid Mubark: From PM Modi To Celeb Greetings On Eid, Check Here

As the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world, prominent personalities from different fields have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes.

As the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world, prominent personalities from different fields have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes. From sports stars to political leaders and global icons, the spirit of unity and festivity shines through their messages.

PM Modi Greets On Eid:

Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!

Sports Stars Share Their Festive Spirit

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wished fans with a heartfelt message, saying, “Pathan family ki taraf se sabhi ko Eid Mubarak.” His simple yet warm greeting resonated with his followers, spreading the joy of the occasion.

Leaders from various political backgrounds also extended their warm wishes on this special day:

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, shared his heartfelt message: “Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring peace, happiness, prosperity, and good health to you and your loved ones.”

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, emphasized unity and brotherhood in his message: “On this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my warmest greetings to fellow citizens. Eid profoundly evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion, and the spirit of sharing amongst us all, strengthening the pluralistic bonds that unite our people. Let these celebrations usher in an era of prosperity and amity for all.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the importance of gratitude and togetherness: “Wishing everyone a joyous & blessed Eid-ul-Fitr! May this special day bring happiness, prosperity & new opportunities for all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of togetherness & gratitude with our loved ones.”

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, expressed his greetings to those celebrating around the world: “Sending everyone celebrating Eid al-Fitr around the world wishes of health and happiness. Eid Mubarak!”

Eid: A Celebration of Unity and Joy

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of reflection, gratitude, and community bonding. The festival marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and spiritual devotion, and is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and the act of giving.

With wishes pouring in from all corners, Eid serves as a reminder of the values of love, generosity, and harmony. As people across the globe come together in celebration, the messages from celebrities and leaders reflect the universal spirit of Eid—spreading happiness and fostering unity.

From our side, too—Eid Mubarak! May this festival bring joy, prosperity, and peace to all.

 

