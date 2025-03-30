Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Moon Sighted In India, Festivities To Begin On March 31

The crescent moon for Eid ul-Fitr 2025 was sighted in India, confirming celebrations on March 31. Muslims across the country will gather for prayers and festivities.

The crescent moon for Eid ul-Fitr 2025 has been sighted in India, confirming that the festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025. The announcement marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 2, 2025.

The moon sighting was officially confirmed by Khalid Rashid Farangi, Chairman of the Central Moon Sighting Committee, who stated that the Eid celebrations would take place across India on Monday.

Moon Sighting Confirmed Across India

The moon was first sighted in Lucknow on Sunday evening, and Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali confirmed the development. He announced, “The moon has been sighted today, March 30, and Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Namaz will be offered at 10 am in Lucknow Eidgah.”

Further confirmation came from Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee in Kolkata, a leading moon sighting authority in West Bengal. In Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan was gathering testimonies from local witnesses to finalize the moon sighting.

Eid Celebrations Already Began in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East

Eid ul-Fitr celebrations began a day earlier in Saudi Arabia and several Middle Eastern nations, including the UAE, after the crescent moon was sighted late on Saturday, March 29. The Saudi Arabia Moon-Sighting Committee officially declared Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the first day of Eid in the region.

Eid ul-Fitr: A Festival of Joy, Prayer, and Charity

Eid ul-Fitr marks the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and is one of the most significant religious celebrations for Muslims worldwide. The festival symbolizes the end of fasting, bringing a time of prayer, charity, and community celebrations after a month of dedication and reflection during Ramadan.

In India, major cities such as New Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Noida, Kolkata, Chennai, Patna, and Mumbai reported crescent moon sightings on Sunday evening, solidifying the nationwide celebrations.

India Prepares for Grand Eid ul-Fitr Celebrations on March 31

With the confirmation of the Eid moon sighting, Muslims across India are preparing for a day of festive prayers, family gatherings, and charitable giving. Special Namaz (prayers) will be held at mosques and Eidgahs, marking the end of the sacred month of fasting.

As India joins the global Muslim community in celebrating Eid ul-Fitr 2025, the country is set to witness grand festivities, spreading joy, unity, and blessings among millions of believers.

