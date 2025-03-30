Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Moon Sighted In India, Festivities To Begin On March 31

Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Moon Sighted In India, Festivities To Begin On March 31

The crescent moon for Eid ul-Fitr 2025 was sighted in India, confirming celebrations on March 31. Muslims across the country will gather for prayers and festivities.

The crescent moon for Eid ul-Fitr 2025 has been sighted in India, confirming that the festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025. The announcement marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 2, 2025.

The moon sighting was officially confirmed by Khalid Rashid Farangi, Chairman of the Central Moon Sighting Committee, who stated that the Eid celebrations would take place across India on Monday.

Moon Sighting Confirmed Across India

The moon was first sighted in Lucknow on Sunday evening, and Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali confirmed the development. He announced, “The moon has been sighted today, March 30, and Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Namaz will be offered at 10 am in Lucknow Eidgah.”

Further confirmation came from Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee in Kolkata, a leading moon sighting authority in West Bengal. In Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan was gathering testimonies from local witnesses to finalize the moon sighting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Eid Celebrations Already Began in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East

Eid ul-Fitr celebrations began a day earlier in Saudi Arabia and several Middle Eastern nations, including the UAE, after the crescent moon was sighted late on Saturday, March 29. The Saudi Arabia Moon-Sighting Committee officially declared Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the first day of Eid in the region.

Eid ul-Fitr: A Festival of Joy, Prayer, and Charity

Eid ul-Fitr marks the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and is one of the most significant religious celebrations for Muslims worldwide. The festival symbolizes the end of fasting, bringing a time of prayer, charity, and community celebrations after a month of dedication and reflection during Ramadan.

In India, major cities such as New Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Noida, Kolkata, Chennai, Patna, and Mumbai reported crescent moon sightings on Sunday evening, solidifying the nationwide celebrations.

India Prepares for Grand Eid ul-Fitr Celebrations on March 31

With the confirmation of the Eid moon sighting, Muslims across India are preparing for a day of festive prayers, family gatherings, and charitable giving. Special Namaz (prayers) will be held at mosques and Eidgahs, marking the end of the sacred month of fasting.

As India joins the global Muslim community in celebrating Eid ul-Fitr 2025, the country is set to witness grand festivities, spreading joy, unity, and blessings among millions of believers.

ALSO READ: Watch | Kamakhya Superfast Express Derails In Odisha’s Cuttack; No Injuries Reported

Filed under

Eid celebrations in India Eid moon sighting India Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Ramadan 2025

newsx

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash | Video
newsx

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed
newsx

Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?
newsx

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’
newsx

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%
newsx

ChatGPT Outage: OpenAI’s Servers Overwhelmed By Surge In Studio Ghibli-Style Image Generation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash | Video

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash | Video

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed

Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?

Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%

Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice