Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru

Suhas Shetty’s murder captured on CCTV shocks Karnataka. 8 suspects arrested as BJP demands NIA probe and VHP calls for statewide bandh.

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru


Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Saturday, marking a major breakthrough in a case that has sent shockwaves across the state.

The arrests follow high-level meetings held on Friday with Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, and other top officials to assess the volatile law and order situation in the coastal city.

Suhas Shetty, a notorious rowdy sheeter and the prime accused in the Fazil murder case, was hacked to death in a horrifying assault captured on CCTV. The attack occurred around 8:30 PM on Thursday in Kinnipadavu village under Bajpe police station limits. At least five masked assailants, armed with machetes and swords, intercepted Shetty’s vehicle and launched a fatal attack while he was travelling with five others.

Shetty was rushed to AJ Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have so far recovered three vehicles used in the crime and seized deadly weapons, reportedly found in one of the cars. According to police sources quoted by PTI, Shetty had been targeted on social media prior to his killing. A now-deleted Instagram page named “Target Killer” had posted threats featuring his image and other murder accused.

Reacting strongly, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta demanded the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chowta urged a central probe into what he called a “targeted killing.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called a bandh in response to Shetty’s murder, leading to a complete shutdown across Mangaluru city and neighboring areas on Friday.

In sensitive zones, police advised shopkeepers to shut down businesses as a precautionary measure. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) suspended services to suburban areas after incidents of stone pelting on buses in Pumpwell and Kankanady. Several private buses were also attacked in Mulky and Nanthoor.

Suhas Shetty’s last rites were performed on Saturday in his hometown Bantwal, drawing a large crowd of Hindu activists, locals, and BJP leaders. Authorities have appealed for calm, vowing strict action against those disturbing peace and order.

newsx

