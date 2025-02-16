Eight Gujarati Deportees Return From US, Land In Ahmedabad

A group of eight people from Gujarat, who were among the 116 Indian deportees from the US for illegal immigration, arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

A group of eight people from Gujarat, who were among the 116 Indian deportees from the US for illegal immigration, arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday. They had initially landed in Amritsar on a US military aircraft the previous night before being transported to their home state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Arrival in Ahmedabad

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R.D. Oza, the plane carrying the eight deportees landed at Ahmedabad airport at 11 AM. The group included a woman and a child. Soon after their arrival, they were taken to their respective native places in police vehicles.

Breakdown of Deportees

Sources revealed that out of the eight individuals, three were from Gandhinagar and one from Ahmedabad. They were part of the second batch of Indian deportees returned from the US following a crackdown on illegal immigration under the Trump administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ongoing US Deportation Efforts

The deportation of Indians from the US has been an ongoing process. On February 5, a US military plane carrying 104 illegal immigrants arrived in Amritsar, with many of them reportedly in handcuffs and chains. Among this group, 33 deportees were from Gujarat.

A third batch of 157 deportees is expected to land in Amritsar soon, marking another phase in the US’s stringent immigration enforcement policies.

Political Reactions

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has expressed concern over the deportation of Gujaratis, emphasizing that these individuals went abroad in search of better job opportunities. He urged people not to label them as criminals and acknowledged their struggle for a better livelihood.

As the US continues its strict immigration policies, the return of deported Indians, especially those from Gujarat, has sparked discussions on illegal migration and its consequences. Authorities are ensuring the safe return of these individuals to their respective hometowns while political leaders debate the broader implications of such mass deportations.

Read More : Maha Kumbh-Bound Traffic Surges At MP-UP Border Over Weekend