Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Eight Killed In Tragic SUV- Tractor Collision On NH-31 in Bihar’s Katihar

Eight people lost their lives and two others sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor near the Sameli block office in Bihar's Katihar district.

Eight people lost their lives and two others sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor near the Sameli block office in Bihar’s Katihar district. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, according to local police.

Katihar Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma said the victims were returning from a wedding function when their vehicle crashed into a tractor coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 31. “All eight deceased were men. Two others injured in the crash are being treated and are in critical condition,” Sharma stated.

Police teams are working to identify the deceased and complete necessary formalities. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

