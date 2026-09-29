‘Ek Sutta Do Chai Mardjaat Haay Haay!’ Why Women Are Protesting And Sloganeering Against Men In Delhi?

Delhi’s streets have turned into a stage for anger, wit and demand for change. Women, many of them college students, are marching against rising crimes against women, and their slogans have taken over the internet.

What Sparked The Protests?

A march by hundreds of Delhi University students on 25 September was prompted by the alleged gang-rape of a teenage girl inside a public park in the Kalkaji area. The protesters said they were speaking up not only against the assault but also against measures that restrict women’s movement instead of fixing the conditions that make public spaces unsafe.

Slogans That Went Viral

Alongside the serious demands came creative chants. A clip showing DU students shouting “Ek kachori do samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa” caught the internet’s attention. Another video features a student named Aditi and her friends chanting “Ek sutta do chai, mard jaat haay haay.” Others such as “Nahin kisi ke baap ki, nari apne aap ki” and “Cutie nahi, kranti hoon” have also been widely shared.

Instagram ruby (@roo.bs_) • Instagram reel 321K likes, 17K comments – roo.bs_ on September 28, 2026: “and we won’t stop here…..#delhiuniversityprotestagainstrapists #justiceforlsrstudent #northcampusprotestagainstrapists #delhiprotest #womenrelatable”.

Comment Section Turns Into A Slogan Battle

Users soon began writing their own rhymes. One wrote “1 jeera, 2 ajwain, mard jaat do resign,” while another suggested “Garam garam vada pav, mard jaat sudhar jao.” Some men joined in too, with one commenting “1 idli, 2 dosa, har mard nahi ek jaisa.” Most users appreciated this new style of protest, where memes and humour help a message travel faster.





The Supreme Court Steps In

Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran took suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape cases reported in Delhi and nearby areas. They described the incidents as a systematic failure of law enforcement and public administration to guarantee basic safety. The bench said parks and buses cannot become high-risk zones because of poor lighting, weak surveillance or missing basic facilities.

Demands From The Students

The students have asked for better lighting, improved access to public transport and stronger security. They argue that women should be able to study, work and use public spaces without their mobility being curtailed in the name of protection. In a statement, they said women from Jamui in Bihar to Kalkaji in Delhi feel unsafe walking on unlit streets at night.

Government And Police Response

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta acknowledged lapses and said security infrastructure would be strengthened. Authorities have announced safety audits and more policing in vulnerable areas, and Delhi Police said it has increased visible patrols.

Unrest Beyond The Capital

In Punjab, Lovely Professional University suspended classes and postponed exams after students protested over an alleged rape on campus. Police are investigating, while the university has denied the claim as false and baseless. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, India reports more than 80 rapes every day.

Also Read: Woman Allegedly Assaulted And Brutally Beaten In Bihar, Disturbing Video Leaves Viewers Shaken