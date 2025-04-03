Eknath Shinde Slams Uddhav Thackeray For ‘Abandoning Hindutva’ Over Waqf Bill Stand

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday strongly criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. Shinde accused Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva and the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speaking to the media, Shinde condemned Thackeray’s stance, calling it the “biggest crime.”

Abandoning Hindutva and Confusion in Leadership

“By opposing this, UBT has revealed its true face. It has been proven that they have completely abandoned Hindutva and the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray. This is extremely unfortunate. It is a bigger crime than the betrayal in 2019 when he (Uddhav Thackeray) formed a government with Congress, forsaking Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology,” Shinde said.

He further criticized Thackeray’s leadership, calling him “confused” and unable to take firm decisions.

“Uddhav Thackeray is completely confused. He doesn’t even know what decisions to take. When leadership becomes like this, the future of the party is also in darkness,” Shinde added.

Waqf Bill and Allegations Against Congress

Shinde defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, asserting that it aims to end the monopoly of a select few over Waqf properties. He alleged that Congress wants to keep the poor in poverty for political gains.

“The Waqf Board was in the hands of a handful of people, but now, with the bill introduced by Modi ji, their dominance will end. This will provide an opportunity for women and children to come into the mainstream. It will benefit the poor sections of the Muslim community, but Congress wants to keep Muslims poor for the sake of votes,” Shinde stated.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the BJP-led Union government, calling it “all show, no substance.” He reiterated his opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill and accused the BJP of hypocrisy and favoring businessmen.

Thackeray acknowledged that certain aspects of the bill were beneficial but criticized the BJP’s track record, citing the repeal of Article 370 and the failure to restore land to Kashmiri Pandits.

“There are some corrections (for the Waqf board) in the Waqf amendment bill, which are good. However, the experience with the BJP till now is that yanche dakhwayeche daant ani khayeche daant vegde ahe (all show, no substance). We supported them during the repeal of Article 370. But I want to ask, did the Kashmiri Pandits get their land? We not only opposed the bill but also the hypocrisy and corruption of the BJP and its plans to give land to its businessmen friends,” Thackeray said during a press conference.

On Wednesday, after a lengthy and heated debate, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025. Members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation, while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, arguing that it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The Lower House of Parliament sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the voting results: “Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favor of the proposal.”

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which reviewed the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

It aims to address shortcomings in the previous act, enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, streamline the registration process, and increase the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion in the Rajya Sabha for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill.

(With Inputs from ANI)

