Eknath Shinde Thanks ‘Ladli Behena, Kisan’ After Mahayuti Landslide In Maharashtra

The Mahayuti alliance is poised for a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attributing the success to the trust of the people and the impact of welfare initiatives. As Election Commission trends place the alliance far ahead of the opposition, speculation grows over the state's leadership dynamics.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his gratitude to the women and farmers of the state as early trends suggested a sweeping victory for the Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly elections. Shinde credited the alliance’s success to public confidence in their governance, emphasizing the positive impact of welfare programs like the ‘Ladli Bahin Yojana.’

Thanks all sections of society

“This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti would get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of society. I also thank all the workers of the Mahayuti parties,” Shinde remarked.

According to Election Commission data, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 218 of the 288 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is significantly behind, leading in 56 constituencies. Within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP has established itself as the dominant partner, leading in 124 seats.

Will Eknath Shinde be the next Maharashtra CM?

This strong performance has fueled speculation about potential changes in the state’s leadership, with many questioning whether Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis might return as Chief Minister.

When asked about the next Chief Minister, Shinde responded, “Let the final results come in… Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the chief minister).”

Eknath Shinde leading with more than 45,000 votes

Shinde, who has represented the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency since 2009, is leading there with a margin exceeding 45,000 votes. His deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, are also ahead in their respective constituencies. Fadnavis is leading in Nagpur South West, while Ajit Pawar maintains a lead in Baramati.

However, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule is trailing in Kamthi, where Congress candidate Suresh Bhoyar is leading by over 8,000 votes.

