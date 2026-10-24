LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

A Delhi man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly beating his brother to death over an ancestral property dispute in Jasola, leaving two other family members injured.

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute. (Image credit: AI)
Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute. (Image credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 09:33 IST

A 36-year-old man, Omprakash Verma, and his 34-year-old wife, Chanda Verma, have been arrested for allegedly beating his brother, Sanjay Verma, to death over a property dispute in south Delhi’s Jasola on Wednesday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Vineet Kumar confirmed the arrests. A case of murder has been registered at the Sarita Vihar police station.

Two PCR Calls, One Bloodied Home In Jasola

On Wednesday, the police control room received two PCR calls about a fight in Jasola. A team from Sarita Vihar police station rushed to the spot and found Sanjay lying seriously injured. He was taken to Apollo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

You Might Be Interested In

Two other family members had also been hurt. Sanjay’s wife, Soni alias Nargis, and his mother, Jamna Devi, were taken to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for treatment.

A Mother’s Account To Police: Son And Daughter-In-Law Attacked Us

According to DCP Kumar, Jamna Devi told police that her son Omprakash and her daughter-in-law Chanda had attacked Sanjay and other family members with a wooden stick during a dispute over ancestral property. Based on her statement and medical records, police registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Asleep At Dawn, Attacked At Home: What The Victim’s Wife Says Happened

Nargis Bano, the victim’s wife, gave a detailed account of the morning. She said her brother-in-law had always been unhappy with their marriage and wanted to take over the property. She alleged that the family was asleep on Wednesday morning when he entered the house with his wife and another associate.

She said he attacked her husband and hit him on the head. When she tried to scream, she says he hit her as well. She also alleged that he attacked her mother-in-law, whose hands and legs were fractured, and that her own hands were fractured too.

From CCTV To Railway Station: How Police Closed In Within A Day

Police checked CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioned friends and relatives of the family. Chanda was apprehended near New Delhi Railway Station on the same day. Omprakash was arrested from the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on Thursday.

An officer said that during interrogation the accused admitted to the murder and said the dispute had been going on for many years.

The Questions Still Hanging Over The Case

Police have not identified the “another associate” mentioned by Nargis. The size and details of the ancestral property have not been disclosed, nor has the exact time of the attack. It is also not stated whether the accused have been produced before a court or sent to custody.

A Feud Of Many Years, A Murder In One Morning: What Comes Next

Police are likely to seek custody of the couple, recover the wooden stick said to have been used, and look for the third person named by the victim’s wife. The post-mortem report and the medical records of the injured will be central to the case. The long-running property dispute, which police say has now ended in a death, will be examined as the motive as the investigation moves forward.

Also Read: UP Teacher Vacancies: 20,382 Posts Announced In Government-Aided Secondary Schools- Know The Complete Recruitment Process And Details

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi
Tags: crime newsDelhi murder casehome-hero-pos-3india newsjasola murder caseMurder case

RELATED News

Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US

AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December

Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn

Kellton Secures Centralised Digital Engineering Engagement with Leading Middle East Airline

LATEST NEWS

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

Silicon Valley Open 2026: Anahat Singh Bows Out Of Tournament After Losing To Sivasangari Subramaniam In Semi-Finals

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

UP Teacher Vacancies: 20,382 Posts Announced In Government-Aided Secondary Schools- Know The Complete Recruitment Process And Details

Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Standing Ovation From Royal Guests in Entire Auditorium Before Receiving Princess of Asturias Award

209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive

Ballon d’Or 2026: All You Need to Know – When and Where is Ceremony, How is Winner Decided, Favourites, Full List of Contenders, Women’s Contenders, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel

14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 982nd Career Goal in Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League, Closes In On 1000-Goal Mark

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi
Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi
Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi
Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi
Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

QUICK LINKS