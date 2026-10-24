Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

A 36-year-old man, Omprakash Verma, and his 34-year-old wife, Chanda Verma, have been arrested for allegedly beating his brother, Sanjay Verma, to death over a property dispute in south Delhi’s Jasola on Wednesday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Vineet Kumar confirmed the arrests. A case of murder has been registered at the Sarita Vihar police station.

Two PCR Calls, One Bloodied Home In Jasola

On Wednesday, the police control room received two PCR calls about a fight in Jasola. A team from Sarita Vihar police station rushed to the spot and found Sanjay lying seriously injured. He was taken to Apollo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Two other family members had also been hurt. Sanjay’s wife, Soni alias Nargis, and his mother, Jamna Devi, were taken to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for treatment.

A Mother’s Account To Police: Son And Daughter-In-Law Attacked Us

According to DCP Kumar, Jamna Devi told police that her son Omprakash and her daughter-in-law Chanda had attacked Sanjay and other family members with a wooden stick during a dispute over ancestral property. Based on her statement and medical records, police registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Asleep At Dawn, Attacked At Home: What The Victim’s Wife Says Happened

Nargis Bano, the victim’s wife, gave a detailed account of the morning. She said her brother-in-law had always been unhappy with their marriage and wanted to take over the property. She alleged that the family was asleep on Wednesday morning when he entered the house with his wife and another associate.

She said he attacked her husband and hit him on the head. When she tried to scream, she says he hit her as well. She also alleged that he attacked her mother-in-law, whose hands and legs were fractured, and that her own hands were fractured too.

From CCTV To Railway Station: How Police Closed In Within A Day

Police checked CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioned friends and relatives of the family. Chanda was apprehended near New Delhi Railway Station on the same day. Omprakash was arrested from the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on Thursday.

An officer said that during interrogation the accused admitted to the murder and said the dispute had been going on for many years.

The Questions Still Hanging Over The Case

Police have not identified the “another associate” mentioned by Nargis. The size and details of the ancestral property have not been disclosed, nor has the exact time of the attack. It is also not stated whether the accused have been produced before a court or sent to custody.

A Feud Of Many Years, A Murder In One Morning: What Comes Next

Police are likely to seek custody of the couple, recover the wooden stick said to have been used, and look for the third person named by the victim’s wife. The post-mortem report and the medical records of the injured will be central to the case. The long-running property dispute, which police say has now ended in a death, will be examined as the motive as the investigation moves forward.

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