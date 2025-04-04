Elderly Man Assaulted in UP’s Sambhal Over Support for Waqf Bill

Home
Friday, April 4, 2025
In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an elderly man was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals outside a mosque after he voiced support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill.

In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, an elderly man was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals outside a mosque after he voiced support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill.

The victim, Zahid Saifi, a known supporter of the BJP and brother-in-law of former UP Minority Commission chairman Ashfaq Saifi, was attacked on Thursday evening after concluding prayers at the Abu Bakar mosque. According to his account, the incident occurred following a heated exchange regarding the controversial bill.

Saifi said the conversation turned hostile when he defended the bill while others around him criticized it. “As soon as I expressed my opinion in favour of the Waqf reforms, they began abusing me and questioning my religious identity,” he told local media. He claimed that a group of men, including individuals identified as Rizwan, Naushad, and Shoaib, physically assaulted him with sticks and a sharp object, resulting in injuries to his ear.

After the attack, bystanders helped Saifi reach a police station, where a complaint was filed. He was then taken for medical attention. Saifi said he believes the assault was politically motivated, linked to his public support for the bill and his family’s affiliation with the BJP. “The reform threatens those misusing Waqf resources. That’s why they’re targeting people like us,” he added.

Ashfaq Saifi later posted on social media, expressing concern for his family’s safety, claiming they had been receiving threats. “What wrong have we done to deserve this kind of abuse and intimidation?” he questioned.

Police confirmed that a case of assault has been registered and three individuals have been taken into custody. An official noted that past disputes may have contributed to tensions between the parties involved, but investigations are ongoing to determine the exact motive.

