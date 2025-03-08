Elderly Man Jumps Into Grandson’s Funeral Pyre In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi District

The exact motive behind the murder of Savita Yadav remains unknown, and the police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a shocking incident, an elderly man allegedly ended his life by jumping into the funeral pyre of his grandson in Siholia village, under Bahri police station limits in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The tragic chain of events began when the grandson, Abhayraj Yadav (34), reportedly killed his wife before taking his own life.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gayatri Tiwari, Abhayraj Yadav allegedly murdered his wife, Savita Yadav (30), on Friday and later died by suicide. The couple’s last rites were performed on the same evening.

The death of Abhayraj deeply affected his grandfather, Ramavatar Yadav, who was left shocked and traumatized by the loss. Unable to cope with the grief, he allegedly jumped into the burning pyre on Saturday morning, resulting in his death. Authorities recovered his charred body from the site.

The exact motive behind the murder of Savita Yadav remains unknown, and the police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. Officials are probing the circumstances that led to the murder-suicide and the subsequent tragedy involving the elderly man.

This heartbreaking incident has left the local community in shock, with villagers mourning the loss of three lives from the same family in just two days. Police continue their investigation to determine the underlying causes of the violent events.

